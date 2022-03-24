Circle In The Water Follows BREADCRUMBS To Studio Grand Central And The Off-Central Players

After a successful mini-run in Tampa, Breadcrumbs heads across the bay for an exclusive engagement at Studio Grand Central and the Off-Central Players in St. Petersburg. Produced by theater favorite Roxanne Fay's Circle in the Water, the play also features Debbie Yonas.

Most plays depend on words, but words are the crux of Jennifer Haley's play.

In Breadcrumbs, a reclusive fiction writer (Fay) diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker (Yonas) to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness, and essential self. For the writer, the telling of stories and memories, lies and truths, relies on words. What do you do when the words won't come anymore? Director Alan Mohney Jr. has established a fine-oiled machine here and as Drew Eberhardt of Broadwayworld.com hails "two of the finest bay area performers make this a top-notch tour de force of Acting Masterclass."

Breadcrumbs runs March 24th thru April 3rd at Studio Grand Central located at 12260 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant in the power of creativity. Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director. For more information on this show, the company, and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.