Casting Announced For FreeFall's THE NIGHT BEFORE

freeFall Theatre's all-new holiday offering is a world-premiere musical comedy written by Michael Raabe and Matthew McGee. There's no place like home for the holidays. It's snowing in sunny Florida when a group of friends and a surly house cat named Stephen Sondheim gather around the piano for a night of fun, music and games. Alternately hilarious and heartwarming, The Night Before is delightfully reminiscent of classic holiday TV specials, yet refreshingly modern in its depiction of one fabulous night with the family you choose. The Night Before opens December 4 and runs through December 24, 2021.

The Night Before stars freeFall favorites Hillary Lewis (Marie in Marie and Rosetta), Sara DelBeato (Ruth in Pirates of Penzance) and Michael Raabe (freeFall's resident musical director). Making his freeFall debut, James David Larson rounds out the cast. An accomplished actor and musician (guitar, ukulele, bass), James is an exciting new addition to the freeFall family of artists. Together, the four actor/musicians will be playing instruments, singing holiday songs and puppeteering the other wild and zany characters that make appearances in this hilarious and campy salute to the most wonderful time of the year.

"This show is a hoot!" says director/playwright Matthew McGee. "After the success of War of the Worlds last fall, we felt an original holiday musical that riffs on pop culture, holiday specials and life in the Sunshine State was the perfect holiday escape for Tampa Bay audiences"

In addition to a full run of The Night Before, freeFall's Tandem Series will feature the musical return of Illeana Kirven and Hillary Lewis (freeFall's smash hit cast of Marie and Rosetta) in their original holiday cabaret When You Believe playing freeFall for one night only on December 16, 2021 at 7pm. This special engagement is included in freeFall's 2021/2022 season. Single tickets are only $35.

freeFall is committed to a safe experience for staff, patrons and cast members. freeFall Theatre is a fully vaccinated company and we are following strict health guidelines as outlined by CDC and in agreement with Actor's Equity Association. Visit our website regularly for Covid safety protocols as they are subject to change.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.