Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead Will Perform in IN MY OWN LITTLE CORNER in Tampa

Tampa Repertory Theatre and New York City based Broadway Arts Community are joining forces to bring veteran Broadway and screen actress Chryssie Whitehead (Chicago, A Chorus Line, West Side Story film, Radio City Rockettes) to Tampa for a one-night-only performance of her autobiographical play with music that seeks to stop the stigma and normalize conversations around mental health, so healing can happen. Through song, dance, and memoir, Chryssie becomes a detective of her own mind to unravel her Bipolar II diagnosis at age 38. This riveting and heartfelt journey through family secrets, societal stigma and personal rediscovery will touch anyone with a brain.

The cast also includes music director Nick Wilders on piano, and will be staged intimately in the Studio Theatre at Hillsborough Community College in Ybor City, 1411 E. 11th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605. This one-night-only event will play Friday, April 19th at 7pm. Tickets are available at tamparep.org.

After the performance, Chryssie will open conversation with the audience in a safe and affirming space, moderated by Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Kayla Jones. TampaRep Producing Artistic Director Emilia Sargent is particularly keen to share this part of the package with Tampa audiences, noting, “Chryssie's story is entertaining and deeply moving, but I find the most important takeaway to be the chance to have a genuine conversation about the subject of mental health, and having Kayla Jones join us to facilitate the discussion is invaluable.”

On Saturday, April 20th 4-7pm, the Patel Conservatory will host the accompanying CAREBOX WORKSHOP, intended for students ages 13 and up, where participants will work intimately with Chryssie and create their own care box with tools for mental health. This three hour workshop will help build healthy habits to improve mental well being. Tuition for this workshop is free, thanks to a generous grant, and attendance is limited to 30 students. More information, including the registration link can be found at tamparep.org,

The Tampa area performance will join the growing list of showings of In My Own Little Corner nationwide after its New York City premiere in 2022. Author/Performer Chryssie Whitehead shares, “I'm thrilled to be able to continue the journey of this work, and bringing the show to Tampa is extra special because of my partnership in Broadway Arts Community with Tampa-based actress and great friend, Alexis Carra.”