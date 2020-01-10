Broadway Theatre Project Announces Guest Artist Michael Cerveris

Broadway Theatre Project has announced that two-time Tony Award winning actor Michael Cerveris will be a guest artist at BTP's summer 2020 intensive: BTP AT LAND AND SEA! At the project, Cerveris will teaching musical theatre techniques--sharing his knowledge of the artform and industry with aspiring musical theatre performers.

Want to study with Cerveris and other legendary artists in BTP's Guest Artists Series? Apply for BTP AT LAND AND SEA by January 31, 2020 by calling Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visiting http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/

Michael Cerveris received Tony Awards for his performances in Fun Home and Assassins (also Lucille Lortel Award) and received Tony nominations for his performances in Evita, LoveMusik, Sweeney Todd, and The Who's Tommy. Other Broadway credits include In The Next Room, Hedda Gabler, Cymbeline, and Titanic. Off-Broadway credits include King Lear, Macbeth, Nikolai and the Others, Sondheim's Road Show, and an oak tree, as well as Hedwig off-Broadway, in Los Angeles and London's West End.

Cerveris has appeared in the films Ant Man and The Wasp, Cirque Du Freak and The Mexican, and the television series "Mindhunter," "The Plot Against America," "Madame Secretary," "Gotham," "The Tick," "The Good Wife," "Treme," Stephen Soderberg's "MOSAIC" for HBO, and five seasons on "Fringe." Concerts appearances include New York City Opera, National Symphony in DC and New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, New Orleans' JazzFest and a US/UK tour playing guitar for Bob Mould. Cerveris has recorded two solo albums, 'Dog Eared' and 'Piety' and his Americana band Loose Cattle records and performs often in New York, Nashville, and New Orleans.

*Cerveris' attendance at Broadway Theatre Project is schedule-permitting.





