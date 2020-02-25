BWW Previews: SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL SHIMMIES into Jaeb Theatre At Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Photo by Rob-Harris Productions

Opening February 26 is Shout! The Mod Musical at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre.

Shout! The Mod Musical is a nostalgic and fun jukebox musical revue into the subculture of 60s London that helped define a decade, showcasing many of the iconic songs that captivated the UK and the US.

Directed and choreographed by Alison Burns, Shout! The Mod Musical stars Kelli Hall as Blue Girl, Chelsea Hooker as Orange Girl, Heather Krueger as Yellow Girl, Jessica Moraton as Green Girl, and Julia Rifino as Red Girl.

The musical features a live band of Jeremy Douglass on Keys, Mark Warren on Keys 2, and Elwood Bond on Drums.

"I absolutely love the music from the 60s and 70s, so I was excited to bring that music back to the stage ... because it's so true, they don't make them like they used to," said Alison. "It's a kaleidoscope of color with little vignettes of life coming through. I knew after reading the script that I definitely wanted to drive home the theme of friendship and fun while showing the strength women have gained throughout the years."

Photo by Rob-Harris Productions

Not only does Shout! The Mod Musical showcase the music trending during the swinging 60s into the 70s, but it also shows just how far women have come.

"The underlying message shows how far women have evolved over the years. From housewives to President hopefuls, all in all, the show is meant to bring back memories and get the audience tapping their toes to tunes of the past."

When asked who should come to see the performance, Alison said, "Anyone looking for 90 minutes of great music, dynamic singing, fun dancing, and a feel-good time!"

Shout! The Mod Musical runs February 26 to March 22 at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre. For more information and tickets, please visit www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Theater/Shout!-The-Mod-Musical or their Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/511269172961114.





