American Stage Partners With The James Museum For The Company's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival

American Stage will continue their dedication to developing the next generation of new playwrights with their Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival. Lift Every Voice is a continuation of the theatre's long-running new play festival.



This year for the first time American Stage is partnering with The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art as the venue for the festival, March 3-5, 2023.



"The James Museum's facility is beautiful, a work of art itself that showcases works of art - so the opportunity to bring language into that space is really exciting," interim Executive Director CJ Zygadlo explained. "We hope to nurture new plays and playwrights, highlight St. Pete as a collaborative city of the arts, and to provide an enriching and thought-provoking weekend for everybody involved."



This collaboration is the first of its kind in St. Petersburg. Never before has a professional theatre and museum co-produced an event.



"We are so pleased to be partnering with American Stage, bringing the next generation of playwrights into our space. This collaboration brings together visual and performing arts to create a memorable opportunity for learning, inspiration, and open dialogue." said Laura Hine, Executive Director at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.



The festival will include readings of five new plays currently in development, conversations and forums with working artists, and a keynote address from an established playwright.



As part of American Stage and The James Museum's commitment to empowering diverse voices, one of the works featured will be written by an indigenous artist.



"It's a reckoning and an acknowledgement. We recognize that we live, work, and play on the ancestral lands of the Tocabaga people." Zygadlo explained, "By committing to showcase indigenous playwrights we are aligning our actions with our voice."



In previous years, the festival led to the production of new world premieres at American Stage, Natalie Symon's The People Downstairs and Strait of Gibraltor by Andrea Lepcio.



An announcement for the featured plays, artists, and speakers for Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival will be at a later date.



American Stage is offering an all-access pass for those hoping to attend and participate in Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival. There is both an Orange and Purple track to allow for two readings of each play. Passes are $100 and can be purchased at americanstage.org



To submit your work for for Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival, click here: https://www.americanstage.org/new-play-form