Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School

Flash forward to this Spring, and American Stage is hoping to roll out three, including two teen classes for young performers.

Jan. 10, 2023  
American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School

American Stage made history last fall after announcing the start of a full-blown drama school for adults and children. This February, the St. Pete theatre company is launching another set of classes - with even more programming this time around.

"A full-scale drama program is a home to every type of learner, said American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray. "In a person's entire life they may never find anything as crucial to becoming a good citizen of the world than a drama class... and on top of that - it's wildly fun."

John Perez, American Stage education associate and teaching artist says that the theatre's educational curriculum is unique to other drama schools in Tampa Bay. Musical theatre programs are a rare addition to any education program, and American Stage hopes to attract those looking to break into the scene.

"I'm particularly hoping that our Adult Musical Theatre and Teen College Prep classes will fill up. These are classes not typically offered, so they're something I'd like to see happen," Perez said.


American Stage has offered some drama classes for youth and adults for years, but 2022 marked a ramp-up of the program - notably after COVID-19 concerns cooled down in the theatre world. In 2021, the downtown theatre company offered just two youth classes.

Flash forward to this Spring, and American Stage is hoping to roll out three, including two teen classes for young performers. That means class options for both adults and youth have doubled, says American Stage Education Director José Avilés.

"There was so much artistic growth, personal discoveries, and many new friends made during this semester," Avilés said. "We want to create a space where students of all skill levels feel safe to explore new techniques, make new connections, and have a lot of fun doing it! The more the merrier."

Teaching artists have not been announced yet, but like last semester, the school will be led by a mix of working actors, educators, and artists in the community. Among those, educator and musical director Juan Rodriguez led a teen drama class last semester.

You might recognize his musical design from productions such as Green Day's American Idiot, and The Colored Museum at American Stage.

"It feels great to feel the glow from the students, and give them a platform to express themselves in the theatre world," Rodriguez said on his experience last semester. "It's a creative outlet for students who maybe aren't into sports, or maybe just have a love for theatre."


With more than two months until the school's show time, American Stage is actively accepting students.

"I'm hoping our student body continues to grow, with a combination of new students as well as returning students", Perez said.



LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month Photo
LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month
LAB Theater Project  will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City. 
Previews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre Photo
Previews: THE WOLVES at ThinkTank Theatre
Directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy, The Wolves features Jaime Giangrande-Holcom, Sydney Reddish, Katie Huettel, Haley Janeda, Jessica Beltran, Iman Bijou, Katie Terres, and Noa Friedman. They are joined by ThinkTank's Young Artist' Ensemble (YAE) auditioned high school students Megan Merritt, Adeline Richardson, Sofia Pickford, and Layla Kuck.
ThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe Photo
ThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe
ThinkTank Theatre will present a special Industry Night performance of their latest production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe on Monday, January 16th at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside.
Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage Photo
Previews: CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage
Set in Hazelhurst, Mississippi in 1974, the play tells the story of the three Magrath sisters dealing with generational trauma and mental health issues. Lenny and Meg band together to support the youngest sister, Babe, who has just gotten out of jail after shooting her husband.

More Hot Stories For You


LAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This MonthLAB Theater Project Presents LAB LAUGHS This Month
January 9, 2023

LAB Theater Project  will present its annual fundraising event LAB Laughs 2023, with 6 original, never performed comedic shorts, running Jan 19 thru 22 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm), at 812 E Henderson Avenue in Ybor City. 
ThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappeThinkTank Theatre to Present Industry Night Performance of THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe
January 4, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will present a special Industry Night performance of their latest production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe on Monday, January 16th at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside.
Tampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MANTampa Repertory Theatre Presents THE ELEPHANT MAN
January 3, 2023

TampaRep's second show this season will play throughout February at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus in the Performing Arts Building.
The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season The Off-Central Players Announce 2023 Spring Season 
December 21, 2022

After a short holiday respite, the Bay Area's newest and most prolific theater company, The Off-Central Players opens 2023 with plenty of laughs that mean something.
Cast Announced for CRIMES OF THE HEART at American StageCast Announced for CRIMES OF THE HEART at American Stage
December 21, 2022

This January, American Stage will present Crimes of the Heart, a dark and disturbingly funny comedy that tells the story of the McGrath family as three sisters come together in a time of need, and remember their unshakeable bond. It doesn't matter if 'Babe' shot her husband, they're family.
share