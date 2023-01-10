American Stage Announces Second Semester of Drama School

American Stage made history last fall after announcing the start of a full-blown drama school for adults and children. This February, the St. Pete theatre company is launching another set of classes - with even more programming this time around.



"A full-scale drama program is a home to every type of learner, said American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray. "In a person's entire life they may never find anything as crucial to becoming a good citizen of the world than a drama class... and on top of that - it's wildly fun."



John Perez, American Stage education associate and teaching artist says that the theatre's educational curriculum is unique to other drama schools in Tampa Bay. Musical theatre programs are a rare addition to any education program, and American Stage hopes to attract those looking to break into the scene.



"I'm particularly hoping that our Adult Musical Theatre and Teen College Prep classes will fill up. These are classes not typically offered, so they're something I'd like to see happen," Perez said.





American Stage has offered some drama classes for youth and adults for years, but 2022 marked a ramp-up of the program - notably after COVID-19 concerns cooled down in the theatre world. In 2021, the downtown theatre company offered just two youth classes.



Flash forward to this Spring, and American Stage is hoping to roll out three, including two teen classes for young performers. That means class options for both adults and youth have doubled, says American Stage Education Director José Avilés.

"There was so much artistic growth, personal discoveries, and many new friends made during this semester," Avilés said. "We want to create a space where students of all skill levels feel safe to explore new techniques, make new connections, and have a lot of fun doing it! The more the merrier."



Teaching artists have not been announced yet, but like last semester, the school will be led by a mix of working actors, educators, and artists in the community. Among those, educator and musical director Juan Rodriguez led a teen drama class last semester.



You might recognize his musical design from productions such as Green Day's American Idiot, and The Colored Museum at American Stage.



"It feels great to feel the glow from the students, and give them a platform to express themselves in the theatre world," Rodriguez said on his experience last semester. "It's a creative outlet for students who maybe aren't into sports, or maybe just have a love for theatre."





With more than two months until the school's show time, American Stage is actively accepting students.



"I'm hoping our student body continues to grow, with a combination of new students as well as returning students", Perez said.