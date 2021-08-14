Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Stage Announces Cast Update For THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS

The production runs Wednesday, September 15 through Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Aug. 14, 2021  
Don Walker, who last appeared in our 2017 production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, will be taking over the role of Miles Lisowski.

Don Walker was last seen at American Stage as Leonato in Ben Ismail's production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. In Sarasota, Don performed often for Banyan Theater Company, including PAINTING CHURCHES (with favorite costar Jenny Aldrich), as well as directing. Other credits include roles at Asolo Rep, Golden Apple Dinner Theater, Florida Studio Theater and Theatre Odyssey. He was in the Dog Days productions of DOUBLE INDEMNITY and THEOPHILUS NORTH at the Cook Theatre. At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe he is slated to appear as a corrupt judge in the premier of RUBY, a musical retelling of the mystery surrounding a 1952 murder in Live Oak, Florida. Look for him in April in the Sarasota Jewish Theater's production of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE. American Stage Relaunches the World Premiere of

THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS, an endearing comedy about love, loss and healing, runs Wednesday, September 15 through Sunday, October 3, 2021. Learn more at AmericanStage.org/PEOPLEDOWNSTAIRS.


