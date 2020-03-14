All Performances Currently Suspended at Jobsite Theater

Effective immediately, the Straz Center is suspending all performances, classes and events including Jobsite Theater's production of DOUBT, A Parable. This suspension is in effect through April 19.

The company has released the following statement:

The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19.

We are working on a plan right now to reschedule DOUBT, and hope that for the time being that ticketholders will be patient with us until we have a something in place. The Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in touch with folks about refunds and other options soon.

This is a devastating time for all of us. The impact of this outbreak will go far beyond our health (physical and mental) to our livelihoods and the loss of those vital things that draw us together into physical, social space with one another. Please trust as soon as we are able to bring folks back into our home for another great reckoning in our Little Room that you will be among the first to know.

Please take care of your local artists, your local businesses, and yourselves. We're going to need one another.





