ACTS OF FAITH Comes to American Stage This Month

This fall, American Stage will talk about faith – both the metaphysical concept, and title character of their latest production, acts of faith. The one-woman show centers on a Faith, a Zambian woman mistaken for a prophet after a strategically placed nail, some astute observations, and a corrupt priest takes notice. Faith uses her newfound power to right wrongs, and punish the wicked…all while struggling with her own religiosity.

Ultimately, It’s left to the audience to decide whether Faith actually is the prophet she claims to be.

The play was commissioned in 2020 by the Factory theatre in Toronto, Canada, and written by David Yee. This is just the second time acts of faith has been performed in the United States, and the first time it will be performed in Florida. The solo production is led by Boston-based actor Victoria Omoregie, playing the lead role.

“The way that it’s written is so funny and so beautiful. And it’s also so thought-provoking,” says Omoregie. Hailing from the Boston suburb of Dorchester, Omoregie’s passion for acting was reignited after winning a statewide competition that won her a trip to Broadway and introductions to the original casts of The Color Purple and Hamilton. Omorgie would go on to graduate with a BA in Acting from Boston University. It was these experiences, and Omoregie’s journey with her own faith, that led her to the titular character.

“I went on an individual spiritual journey of my own,” says Omoregie, who - like Faith - was raised Catholic. “[Faith] does have all those questions, and she tries to find the answer. She’s not afraid to ask the tough questions,” she adds.

A similar sentiment is shared by longtime actor and arts educator Patrick Arthur Jackson, making his directorial debut with faith.

“The story that people expect is good and evil, but there’s an internal journey going on. As she navigates through trying to take down this priest, she finds the power inside herself that she never realized she had,” says Jackson. During the play, Faith describes her spiritual turmoil as “a light going out.” Jackson’s directorial view offers a more hopeful prognosis:

“It’s really about the light being dimmed. And what does it take to reignite that light, or empower it again?”

Acts of faith runs November 21- December 17, Tuesday-Sunday.

Full Cast List:

Victoria Omoregie* she/hers (Faith)

Jemier Jenkins she/hers (Faith Understudy)

Creative Team:

David Yee (he/his) - Playwright

Helen R. Murray (she/ they) - Producing Artistic Director, Assistant Director

Ashley White - Associate Artistic Director

Patrick Arthur Jackson (he/they) - Director

Steven Mitchell# (he/his) - Scenic Designer

Jessica Stevens (she/hers) - Lighting Designer

Kenann Quander (she/hers) - Costume Designer

Thomas Byrd (he/his) - Projections Designer

CeCe Smith (she/hers) - Sound Designer