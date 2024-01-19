Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Tallahassee!

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Lauderdale Art Week Headliners Include ArtServe's 'New & Improved' January 26 Opening Nigh Photo 3 Lauderdale Art Week Headliners Include ArtServe's 'New & Improved' January 26 Opening Night
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo 4 The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Wildes Arnett - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina JohnsonSPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Hank Rion - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Emerson Haven - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions

Best Ensemble
SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Pohrte - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Musical
SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Liam Wirsansky - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Morrison - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions

Best Play
DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gerry Nielsen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Carlos DiazHOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sara Gonzalez - LETTERS TO KAI - 2023

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Tallahassee

Favorite Local Theatre
Peach State Summer Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships.

2
Lauderdale Art Week Headliners Include ArtServes New & Improved January 26 Opening Nig Photo
Lauderdale Art Week Headliners Include ArtServe's 'New & Improved' January 26 Opening Night

ArtServe, Inc.'s 'New & Improved' exhibit and January 26 opening night reception will be among the headliners during Lauderdale Art Week, the largest celebration of all genres of art in South Florida. Join the free event for a night of art, robots, and a panel on artificial intelligence in art. Kids are welcome too!

3
May Pang to Showcase Candid Photos of John Lennon at Exhibition in Tallahassee This Month Photo
May Pang to Showcase Candid Photos of John Lennon at Exhibition in Tallahassee This Month

May Pang, John Lennon's companion during his 'Lost Weekend' era, will showcase her candid photos of Lennon at a special two-day free exhibition at 621 Gallery in Tallahassee on January 23 and 24. The exhibition coincides with the recent release of the documentary film 'The Lost Weekend: A Love Story.'

4
GIVE EM HELL, HARRY! To Be Staged In Key West, Florida, During Presidents Day Weekend 2024 Photo
GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! To Be Staged In Key West, Florida, During Presidents' Day Weekend 2024

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S. Truman, returns to Key West, Florida, in February for the highly acclaimed production 'Give 'Em Hell, Harry!' during Presidents' Day Weekend 2024.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Videos

Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Tallahassee SHOWS

Recommended For You