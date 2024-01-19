Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Wildes Arnett - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Johnson - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Emerson Haven - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions

Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Pohrte - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Musical

SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Liam Wirsansky - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Ethan Morrison - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions

Best Play

DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry Nielsen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Carlos Diaz - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sara Gonzalez - LETTERS TO KAI - 2023

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Tallahassee

Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre