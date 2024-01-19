Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Tallahassee!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Wildes Arnett - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina Johnson - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Hank Rion - SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Emerson Haven - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions
Best Ensemble
SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Pohrte - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Megan Audette - THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions
Best Musical
SPAMALOT - Peach State Summer Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Liam Wirsansky - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Morrison - LETTERS TO KAI - White Mouse Productions
Best Play
DEAD MAN'S GAME - White Mouse Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gerry Nielsen - INTO THE WOODS - Wanderlust: Theatre on Location
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Carlos Diaz - HOCK-COCK-A-MOOK ISLANDS - White Mouse Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sara Gonzalez - LETTERS TO KAI - 2023
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Tallahassee
Favorite Local Theatre
Peach State Summer Theatre