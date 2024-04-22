The LOOP Will Host Month-Long Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June, The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach will present the Second Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration, presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District.

Since 2006, June has been officially recognized as National Caribbean American Heritage Month, a time to honor Caribbean Americans' vibrant culture and enduring contributions to the fabric of American society. In 2023, the City of Fort Lauderdale honored The LOOP with a proclamation, cementing June as Caribbean American Heritage Month in the city.

Rooted in The LOOP's commitment to engagement and its mission to provide an “Infinite Experience for Everyone Under the Sun,” the celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park promises a colorful showcase of Caribbean culture through food, art, music and entertainment.

Free and open to all ages, all festivities will unfold during the weekend MKT, which takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FOOD – A Taste of the Caribbean

Soul-warming and deep-flavored Caribbean food is comfort at its finest. Step into a world of vibrant flavors and culturally influenced dishes from Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica and more as The LOOP dishes out the tasty side of islands with live cooking demonstrations and samplings every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ARTIST SHOWCASE – The Colors of the Islands

In addition to the local artisans showcasing at the weekend market, visual and performance artists wishing to share their works as part of a pop-up gallery on Sunday, June 30, are invited to submit samples of their work online through May 17 at https://theloopflb.com/cahm-call-for-artists/.

MUSIC – Island Vibes

Music and dance lie at the heart of Caribbean culture and throughout June the air will pulse with the infectious rhythms of Calypso, Reggae, Soca, Salsa, Merengue and Dancehall. Every Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m., guests will embark on a musical journey, each dedicated to celebrating the richness of a different Caribbean nation.

June 1: Dillard Center for the Arts – spotlight Haiti

June 8: Sabor Latino – spotlight Puerto Rico

June 15: Oriente Quartet – spotlight Cuba

June 22: Pan Paradise – spotlight Trinidad & Tobago and The Bahamas

June 29: Paul Anthony & The Reggae Souljahs – spotlight Jamaica

Reggae Sundays, hosted by the legendary Tanto Irie, beckon locals and visitors to bask in the sun, wander the Sunday market and sway to live bands and DJs. This weekly celebration epitomizes the fusion of culture, community and Caribbean vibes against the breathtaking backdrop of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

ENTERTAINMENT—Two special activities will round out the month-long celebration at Las Olas Oceanside Park, adding to the excitement.

June 8 — One Love. One Ocean. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., make waves for a cleaner, healthier planet during the monthly Second Saturday Beach Clean Up. Hosted with the City of Fort Lauderdale and volunteer organization Fort Lauderdale Beach Sweep/Beach Sweep America, the One Love, One Ocean Clean Up aims to safeguard the ocean—the vital conduit that connects the Caribbean and U.S. Free supplies and complimentary parking will be provided. Register to attend at https://theloopflb.com/events/one-love-one-ocean

June 28 — Gather under the stars for a screening of “Cool Runnings,” the true story of four Jamaican bobsledders who dream of competing in the Winter Olympics despite never having seen snow. With the help of a disgraced former champion desperate to redeem himself, the Jamaicans set out to become worthy of Olympic selection and go all out for glory. Free. Showtime, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Las Olas Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

The most convenient place to park is the Las Olas Beach Parking Garage, where the PayByPhone payment option is available. Parking can be extended from anywhere using the mobile PayByPhone App.

Cost: The LOOP's events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit theloopflb.com/events/cahm2024