White Mouse Theatre And Mickee Faust Launch Monthly New Works Night For Tallahassee Theatre Artists

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White Mouse Theatre and Mickee Faust are joining forces to launch a new monthly New Works Night, creating an ongoing space for Tallahassee writers and performers to develop, hear, and celebrate new theatrical work.

The first New Works Night will take place Wednesday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mickee Faust Clubhouse. The event is free and open to the public.

New Works Night is designed as a casual, low-pressure gathering where writers can bring work at any stage of development and hear it aloud in a supportive environment. Participants are welcome to arrive with a short play, a scene from a larger work, a new experiment, or something that is still very much in progress. No advance submission is required.

For the initial gatherings, writers are encouraged to limit material to approximately 10 minutes or 10 pages, depending on attendance, so that as many participants as possible have an opportunity to share their work.

Writers do not need to arrive with their own cast. Actors and other attendees will have opportunities to volunteer as readers throughout the evening. Theatre artists who do not currently have a piece to share are equally encouraged to attend, whether they are interested in reading, listening, meeting other local artists, offering thoughtful feedback, or simply becoming more involved in Tallahassee's new-work community.

The collaboration brings together two Tallahassee theatre organizations with strong commitments to original work, experimentation, and supporting artists as they develop new pieces. Rather than functioning as a competition or formal showcase, New Works Night is intended to foster artistic community and give writers recurring opportunities to return to developing projects.

The September gathering is only the beginning. New Works Night will continue monthly, giving writers and performers who cannot attend the inaugural event additional opportunities to participate throughout the year.

Whether someone arrives with ten pages they wrote that afternoon, a piece they have been revising for months, or no script at all, White Mouse Theatre and Mickee Faust invite them to come be part of the process.

Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/share/18HzLmGbFj/

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