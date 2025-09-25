THE REVOLUTIONISTS Comes to Theatre Tallahassee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Revolutionists is coming to Theatre Tallahassee next month. Performances will run October 2-19, 2025. The production is written by Lauren Gunderson.

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.

It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold.