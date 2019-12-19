December 19th Update: HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Tallahassee Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:

Best Choreography of a Musical

Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%

Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%

Emma Kerr - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 7%

Best Costume Design

Julianne Babel - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%

Jason Estala - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%

Machelle Thompson / Colleen Towey - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 12%

Best Direction

Dallas Pollei - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%

CHRIS Núñez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%

Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%

Best Featured Vocalist

Katerina McCrimmon - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%

Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%

Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Bradley Betros - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%

Aaron Mckenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%

Jonah Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 6%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%

Elaina Zweiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 8%

Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jena Brooks - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 22%

Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab 22%

Jordan Marcum - OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 18%

Best Lighting Design

Carrie Barton - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%

Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%

Josh Hemmo - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%

PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Best Musical Direction

Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%

Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Gayle Seaton - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%

Best Orchestra in a Musical Production

HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%

A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 15%

GYPSY - Quincy Music Theatre 10%

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 24%

MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%

OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 15%

Best Stage Manager

Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%

Kerry Oreo - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Sarah Mattis - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%

Aaron McKenzie - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%

Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

