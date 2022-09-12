kwento Presents THE MARRIAGE AGENCY By Saman Shad At KXT

After the success of Ate Lovia at the Old Fitz, kwento presents a hilarious new Australian play, THE MARRIAGE AGENCY, that explores partnerships and family as part of KXT's 2022 season of vibrant, diverse, and engaging stories.

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Can't seem to find that special someone to share the rest of your life with? In fact, why even do the looking - let Nas take the worry and uncertainty out of finding 'The One' by arranging your marriage today!

A comedy-drama about Nas' latest quest - to match and make the marriages of lovelorn Australians at his newly established marriage agency. With compassion and curiosity 'The Marriage Agency' asks us to investigate and laugh about our best intentions, and our fallibility as humans.

Saman Shad (she/her) is a writer, journalist, editor and playwright and has been involved with storytelling for a number of years now. She was a scriptwriter for a BBC radio drama series Silver Street for five years. She also had an afternoon play on BBC Radio. After moving to Australia Saman created a few radio programs for the ABC and established her career as a journalist. She is a regular writer for several publications including the Guardian, SMH, news.com.au and SBS, where she was an Editor for SBS Voices and recently freelanced as an Editor at NITV. She is also a playwright with works commissioned by theatres around London and Australia.

Most recently she was part of the Next In Line program at Darlinghurst Theatre Company. She was awarded development funding by Screen Australia to develop her feature film and was a writer on a Screen Australia funded web series. Alongside, she works as a script consultant and editor and has supported a number of writers on their projects including currently, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, for the Screenwest/ABC funded TV show "What would Suki Do?" and previously Kauthar Abdulalim on "Salma and the City". She currently has a TV comedy in development with Jungle Productions.

www.samanshad.com



Kenneth Moraleda (he/him) is an actor/writer/director/creative producer of Filipino

descent. He recently directed Ate Lovia Old Fitz 2022 Season, Blowback by Wendy Mocke as part EAT ME a partnership with STC and NIDA and Chop Chef, a new Australian work by Blush Opera at Riverside Theatres with Nicole Pingon. Other credits include: Director- Rough Draft #48 Hubris and Humiliation by Lewis Treston, Assistant Director - Playing Beatie Bow, How to Rule the World and The Deep BlueSea (Sydney Theatre Company) He directed developments for Na's Marriage Agency (Next In Line) The Grocer (PWA/Belvoir) and a reading of Daddy by Jeremy O. Harris (kxteethcutting). Directing/Producing/Writing credits include They Say She's Different. (Adelaide Cabaret/Melbourne Fringe Festivals). This Here. Land. (Liveworks) and Within and Without (PSpace/Blacktown Arts). He has several works in development under kwento - including co-writing and directing One Hour No Oil (programmed for KXT 2022). As an actor he has worked across state, commercial, and independent theatre and has appeared on film and television over the last few decades. www.kennethmoraleda.com.