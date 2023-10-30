Zelman Orchestra Holds 90th Anniversary Season Finale in November

The performance is on Saturday 25th November.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Zelman Orchestra's Climactic 90th Anniversary Season Finale is the World Premiere of Bruch Double Concerto and Sibelius 2nd Symphony. The performance takes place on Saturday 25th November at James Tatoulis Auditorium, Methodist Ladies' College, Kew.

The Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra (ZMSO) ends the year with a spectacular concert featuring a romantic blockbuster, two leading Australian artists and the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by an outstanding contemporary Australian composer.

Bruch's Double Concerto for Clarinet and Viola, Sibelius' 2nd Symphony and Harry Sdraulig's With These Wings for solo clarinet, solo viola and orchestra make for a delicious, breathtaking finale to a historic year for Australia's oldest continuously active community orchestra.

Brothers-in-law, clarinettist David Griffiths and violist Christopher Moore, are popular leading stars of the Australian music scene. Exuberant and charismatic musicians, David teaches at the Melbourne University Conservatorium, leads Ensemble Liaison and plays with the Australian Chamber Orchestra under Richard Tognetti. This is his fourth appearance with Zelman Symphony. Christopher Moore was previously Principal Violist with the ACO and is currently Principal Violist with the MSO.

They will be playing Max Bruch's splendid Double Concerto for clarinet and viola as well as Sdraulig's latest work which was commissioned by Andrew Johnston for two of his favourite musicians. It is also Harry's third work to be debuted by the ZMSO – an extraordinary and bold contribution to Australian music by a not-for-profit community orchestra!

Sibelius was one of the 20th century's greatest and most innovative symphonists, with a musical style evoking beauty, mystery, colour and light. Influenced as much by a period of living in Italy as by his Finnish homeland, the Second Symphony marked a major step in his development as a composer, and remains one of his most popular works.
 
Zelman Symphony: 90th Anniversary Season Finale
Saturday 25th November 7.30pm
James Tatoulis Auditorium, Methodist Ladies' College, 207 Barkers Rd, Kew
Rick Prakhoff, conductor | David Griffiths, clarinet | Chris Moore, viola
Harry Sdraulig: With These Wings for solo clarinet, solo viola and orchestra,  World Premiere
Max Bruch: Double Concerto for Clarinet & Viola Op. 88 | Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43
Tickets: $15-$46  Bookings: Click Here or 8899 7445




