WUTHERING HEIGHTS Opens in Sydney This Week

Emma Rice's critically acclaimed production of Wuthering Heights has arrived in Sydney, playing an exclusive and limited season. A co-production with Wise Children, The National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, this adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic opens on January 31 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre until February 15.

This very limited Australian season will mark the commencement of an East Asian Tour for the production, directed by Emma Rice, and sees the British company including many of the original London cast members returning to their roles.

Emma Rice says, “How exciting to be bringing our beloved Wuthering Heights to Sydney! Following in the footsteps of my productions of Tristan & Yseult, The Red Shoes and Brief Encounter, I hope Wuthering Heights will capture the heart of Sydney, just as Sydney has captured mine. Prepare for all the drama, humour and hope that you could wish for - I can’t wait to be down under again.”

Emma Rice is a groundbreaking theatre director best known for her work at Kneehigh Theatre, as the Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe, London, and currently leading the hugely successful Wise Children production company. Her bold and innovative productions, creativity, gift for storytelling and her use of music have made her one of the most important and acclaimed directors in contemporary theatre.

The lead roles of Heathcliff and Catherine will be played by John Leader and Stephanie Hockley respectively. Sam Archer plays Lockwood/Edgar Linton, Rebecca Collingwood Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff, Matthew Churcher as Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw, Nandi Bhebhe is in the role of Leader of the Moors, Stephanie Elstob as Zillah, Thomas Fox as Mr Earnshaw, TJ Holmes as Dr Kenneth, Robyn Sinclair as Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy and Frederick Double as Robert. The live band on stage consists of Musical Director Sid Goldsmith on guitar, Sheldon King on Bass Guitar and Alex Lupo on percussion.

Wise Children’s most recent production The Buddha of Suburbia, co-produced with the Royal Shakespeare Company, transferred to London in October, with Emma’s work again being praised with an abundance of 5 star reviews. The Daily Mail called it ‘an intoxicating 5 star show’ whilst The Telegraph’s 5 star review said it was ‘zesty, often tongue-in-cheek, feelgood entertainment.’ The Times 5 stars said, ‘Emma Rice has nailed it’, and Emma has nominated for the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Best Director Awards for the show.

In 2019, Emma received the UK Theatre Award for Contribution to British Theatre, which was a special award in recognition of the unique, and socially relevant work that she has created and directed all over the UK and her significant influence on the contemporary theatre landscape. In 2022, she was named one of Sky Arts ‘50 most influential British artists of the last 50 years’.

With her trademark musical and visual style, Emma Rice brings new life to Wuthering Heights in this elemental stage adaptation. The bold and ingenious production, which includes a live band, is a unique retelling of the gothic novel which brings intelligent and charming humour to what is often considered a dark and troubling text.

Wuthering Heights is the epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. In their daughter Catherine, Heathcliff finds a kindred spirit and a fierce love ignites. But, when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music and dance, Emma Rice (Brief Encounter, Tristan and Yseult, The Red Shoes) transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into a passionate, powerful and uniquely theatrical experience.

