VAN GOGH ALIVE Final Tickets Released

M-Live, the Promoters of Grande Experiences' Van Gogh Alive, have today announced the release of the remaining tickets to visit the multi-sensory art experience that will be seen by over 250,000 visitors, making it the biggest attraction in Sydney in 2020.



Van Gogh's works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century - but never like this. From the moment you enter, a powerful and vibrant symphony of light, colour and sound compels you to leave your world behind and immerse yourself in his paintings - an experience that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational.

Experience it for yourself before Sunday 20 December!

Tickets are available at www.vangoghalive.com.au.

