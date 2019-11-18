Tickets On Sale This Week For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Sydney

Tickets for the Sydney season of one of the most loved musicals of all time, Fiddler On The Roof, will go on sale on Friday 22 November, with pre-sales from today. Fiddler on the Roof will be brought to life at the Sydney Opera House from 3 September 2020 in a new production performed entirely in Yiddish, the language of Tevye and his family! It premieres in Australia after sold-out seasons in New York and worldwide critical acclaim.

Fiddler on the Roof has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world for over 55 years with its humour, warmth and honesty. It follows the heart-warming journey of a family whose traditions are turned upside down as the modern world starts to affect life in their idyllic village. This classic tale is a celebration of life, love, family and ultimately a story of hope.

With direction by Oscar and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, this uplifting production "strikes a deep emotional chord" and "offers a kind of authenticity no other American Fiddler ever has" (The New York Times). It will be produced in Australia by Opera Australia and John Frost in association with Hal Luftig and Jana Robbins.

One of the most renowned musicals of all time, the original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. With book by Joseph Stein and based on Sholem Aleichem's classic Yiddish stories, Fiddler on the Roof's celebrated score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick features songs including Tradition, Matchmaker, Sunrise Sunset and If I Were A Rich Man.

Harold Prince, the legendary and original producer of Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway (1965 Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical) said, "If you have seen Fiddler before, you must see this production because it will make you feel you are seeing Fiddler for the first time."

Don't miss the beloved story of a community and its struggle to balance traditions and desires in a changing world. Experience Fiddler on the Roof in a new way, a unique, authentic language version of this much-loved musical theatre classic. The little town of Anatevka will bustle like you've never heard it before.

Bookings fiddlerontheroof.com.au or 02 9318 8200 or 02 9250 7777





