Theatresports All-Stars Comedy Festival Gala Set For May

TheatreSports returns to the Enmore Theatre for its annual Sydney Comedy Festival star-turn!

Showcasing the very best of the best TheatreSports legends and champion improvisors, this is seat-of-your-pants comedy gold! THEATRESPORTS

is the longest-running comedy show in Australia and the annual All-Stars gala features an A-Team of impro stars - entertaining audiences the only way they know how - with quick wits, comic genius... and no safety net in sight!



Making it all up on the spot, with no rehearsal & no prep time, these impro pros will be challenged to create something out of nothing... TheatreSports style.

It's the ultimate actor's nightmare and an audience's dream: improvised comedy at its fastest and funniest.



There'll be classic, audience-favourite TheatreSports games, comedy scenes, stories, epic adventures, songs & improvised musicals with a twist, all packed into a quick-fire comedy extravaganza that audiences have come to know and love.

A full house of 1500 fans will be rolling in the beautiful, recently renovated Enmore Theatre's aisles!



Directed by Julie Dunsmore and with legendary improvising musical maestro Benny Davis (Axis of Awesome), confirmed starters include Ryan Atkins, Bridie Connell,

David Callan, Ewan Campbell, Jestika Chand, Daniel Cordeaux, Jeromaia Detto, Jordan Gregory-Dunsmore, John Knowles, Jeff Mesina, Murray Fahey, Nicola Parry,

Jioji Ravulo, Lisa Ricketts, Adam Spencer, Amy Tustian, Linette Voller, Jane Watt & Kate Wilkins. Watch this space for more!



It all happens on Sun May 21st, from 4 to-5.30 pm, as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival 2023.