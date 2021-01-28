Theatre Royal Sydney Reaches Major Construction Milestone

Trafalgar Entertainment (TE), the leading global live entertainment company and operators of Theatre Royal Sydney, are thrilled with the progress of the theatre refurbishment as the stunning new entrance doors are placed into position in preparation to welcome back long-awaited audiences this year.

Cranes hoisted the brand-new circular entry drum into place as glaziers worked to secure the glass into position seamlessly unifying the internal theatre foyer with King Street, the bustling heart of Sydney's CBD. The transformation of the entrance and façade of the venue opens up unique views of the magnificent ceiling designed by the Italian structural engineer Pier Luigi Nervi to street level for the very first time. Theatre Royal Sydney located within Sydney's business and high-end fashion precinct and the new glass entrance signifies the window into its cultural world, truly where the city meets the stage.

'Audiences will clearly remember the circular entrance which has been unique to the Theatre Royal since Harry Seidler's original 1970's design and we are thrilled to see the circular design take one step further in this redevelopment with a full transparent entrance showcasing and revealing the gorgeous theatre foyer within, allowing the connection with the city of Sydney inviting the passers-by to step inside and experience it's cultural and live entertainment offerings.', said Tim McFarlane, Trafalgar Entertainment's Executive Chairman Asia Pacific.

Located within the MLC Centre precinct at the heart of Sydney's Central Business District, the Theatre Royal is an important cultural asset for Sydney and NSW. TE is delighted to be working in partnership with the NSW Government and Dexus, owner and manager of the landmark MLC Centre to enhance Sydney's cultural landscape. City centres are evolving; the best will have a lively, rich mix of uses, day and night. This pioneering partnership will help to reinvigorate Sydney's night-time economy, providing new jobs and making it amongst the best places to live, work and visit in the world.

'As the NSW Government plans for a strong economic bounce back from the challenges we've faced in 2020, the Theatre Royal will play a major role in enlivening our city's economy. Internationally renowned musicals deliver around $25 million in visitor spend over a six-month run and around 200 jobs. Reopening the Theatre Royal will ensure NSW gets the first run for a host of international productions, before any other State, reaffirming our position as Australia's premier destination for musical theatre,' said NSW Minister for the Arts, Don Harwin.

Dexus Head of City Retail Development, Amanda Pieriboni added: 'The reactivation of the iconic Theatre Royal will improve the amenity in the precinct and add to Sydney's night-time economy, cementing the MLC Centre a true mixed-use destination.'

The eyes of the international arts industry are firmly set on Sydney as it heralds a further cultural renaissance playing a very important part in the recovery and renewal of the creative industries. Theatre Royal Sydney will be transformed with international standards to house world class productions from Australia and around the world from major commercial musicals, plays, ballet & live music. TE is collaborating with leading producers and promoters across its industry networks worldwide to establish a diverse programme of first-class theatre productions.

'Sydney holds a unique position as producers from all around the globe are circling to be one of the first to have their productions play in the Theatre Royal in 2021. We are currently in talks with producers across Australia, the USA and London, to confirm inspiring productions to relaunch Theatre Royal. We know this activity will play a key role in Sydney's cultural and economic revival.', said Group CEO's of TE, Sir Howard Panter.

With a commitment to recruit the very best of the Australian theatre industry, announcing senior appointments including Jono Perry, General Manager, Nick Cook, Technical Manager and Houri Tapiki, Head of Customer Experience as the first to join the Theatre Royal management team creating new jobs for arts industry professionals in Sydney.

Jono Perry comes with a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry both here in Australia and internationally over 20 years. Most recently as Wharf Renewal Project Director at Sydney Theatre Company, as well as senior positions at organisations including Opera Australia, Brisbane Festival, and the Queensland Ballet. Nick Cook has been engaged in live performance industries for close to 20 years and has held the position of Head of Technical Operations at the Sydney Lyric & Capitol Theatre and also at the newly opened Sydney Coliseum. Houri Tapiki joins the team after most recently leading the Client Services teams at Ticketek which further enhances her expertise in leading customer experiences across a diverse range of venues and events.

'The refurbishment and re-opening of Theatre Royal Sydney is another significant milestone rebuilding Sydney's cultural life. The Theatre Royal will re-establish Sydney's CBD as our driver for the cultural and visitor economy. I am honoured and excited to be joining the Trafalgar team.', said Jono Perry.

Another important milestone in the Theatre Royal redevelopment is the creation of its new logo by Sydney based award-winning agency Christopher Doyle & Co.

'In line with the theatre's restoration, we wanted to create an identity that honoured the iconic Harry Seidler architecture and the striking foyer ceiling by Pier Luigi Nervi. Staying true to this Modernist style, we developed a bold and simple logomark that references the Nervi ceiling as well as the heritage of the theatre's name. We're excited to continue working with Australian based Damien Hewitt (Marketing Direction) & Trafalgar Entertainment into 2021 to build out the brand and marketing and help bring this iconic venue back to Sydney and to new audiences.', said Christopher Doyle.

Be the first to join the Theatre Royal mailing list for all up to the minute priority information, exclusive offers, access to priority bookings, theatre news and behind the scenes information. JOIN THE WAITLIST HERE