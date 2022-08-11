Thao Thanh Cao Shares Her Near Death Experience in MARMALADE

Thao Thanh Cao almost died on a bus, almost died on a refugee boat and almost died of embarrassment after drinking seven ciders on an empty stomach. Come hear her funny stories.

In this comedy show called 'Marmalade' you won't find any jokes about oranges. However it will be 'jam' packed with topics such as racism, religion, relationships along with tips on finding a good restaurant. If you like observational humour, call back jokes, silly one liners then this show is for you. A show about dealing with old people, woke people and how letting go of control leads to self empowerment. Thao's comedy can be best described as dry, self deprecating and occasionally inappropriate.

Winner of Short and Sweet Comedy and multiple open mic contests Thao's comedy can be best described as dry, self deprecating and occasionally inappropriate. She has performed at festivals in Australia and overseas making audiences laugh out loud with her witty and cheeky sense of humour.

Marmalade will be performed at The Bat and Ball Hotel on Friday 16th & Saturday 17th September 6.45pm. Tickets are $25 at www.FestivalTix.com.au