TOO HUMAN By Michael Mcstay Comes to KXT on Broadway

'Too Human', a new play by Michael McStay (Leopardskin, KXT) is coming to KXT on Broadway from 5-20 July, following a premiere season at the 2022 NIDA Festival of Emerging Artists.

The show is the sophomore collaboration between director Sammy Jing and Liminal Productions, following the critically acclaimed production of 'Rhomboid' in 2023 (Winner: KXT Award for Excellence in Directing).

The play follows 14-year-old Monty, who attends St Artemis School for Mythical Creatures. Her father's a minotaur and her mother's a mermaid - but she's inherited the human parts of both of her parents, and just looks like a regular girl. How far will she go to fit in, as she navigates her identity through the trials of love, friendship, and the Year Eight disco?

With a neon-classical, 80's John Hughes film-inspired aesthetic, and rad dance moves galore, 'Too Human' is socio-mythical-camp-satirical-teen-drama at its best.

Director Sammy Jing (Rhomboid) described the production, which explores queer and mixed-race identity with a diverse cast, as "very personal - the things I care about, the stories I want to tell, all the things I enjoy about theatre are happening in this show"

Playwright and collaborator Michael McStay said, "Too Human is a carnival-esque symphony of all the joy, sadness, horror and fun of being a teenager and not fitting into your own skin - and eventually learning to accept yourself for the weird and wacky animal that you are."

Rhiaan Marquez (Albion, Seymour Centre), Lachie Pringle (The Tale of the Great Emu War, Sydney Fringe), Rachel Seeto (Misery Loves Company, KXT), Jasper Lee-Lindsay (Blessed Union, Belvoir), Mason Phoumirath (Human Activity, KXT) and Luisa Galloway (Tough Titties, KXT) star.

