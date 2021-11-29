THE MUSEUM OF MODERN LOVE Will Have its World Premiere in 2022 at the Seymour Centre

Seymour Centre in association with Sydney Festival will present the world premiere of The Museum of Modern Love from 22nd - 30th January 2022 at Seymour Centre.

Adapted from Heather Rose's Stella Prize-winning Australian novel, The Museum of Modern Love follows Arky Levin, a New York film composer struggling to live and work in the face of incredible loss. Finding his way to MoMA, Arky sees Marina Abramović in The Artist is Present - a marathon and now-legendary feat of performance art that saw Abramović sitting silent and completely still opposite thousands of museum visitors in the spring of 2010.

Returning to MoMA again and again, Arky encounters other viewers also drawn to the exhibit, each with their own reasons for spending hours in the presence of Abramović. As the performance unfolds, so does Arky, and with his life coming back into focus, he finally understands what he must do to move forward.

Set against the backdrop of one of the greatest art events in modern history, The Museum of Modern Love - directed by Seymour Centre's Artistic Director, Tim Jones - is a transfixing new work exploring dying and living, courage and commitment, and the power of art to unite and connect us, even in an increasingly disconnected world. In a unique twist, each night ten audience members will sit on stage and participate in the action, becoming part of the 'crowd' who gathered to view the Abramović performance.

Penned by award-winning Australian playwright, Tom Holloway, this adaptation will star Tara Morice (Dance Academy, Strictly Ballroom), Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Bell Shakespeare's Hamlet, Outhouse's Ulster American), Julian Garner (Top End Wedding, Home and Away), Justin Amankwah (STC's Lord of the Flies, Outhouse's Gloria), Sophie Gregg (Home and Away), Glenn Hazeldine (STC's Away), Aileen Huynh (Ensemble's The Big Time), and Jennifer Rani (ABC TV's Rosehaven).

Director Tim Jones said, "Make no mistake, making a piece of theatre art about a celebrated piece of performance art could be seen as a risky proposition. But, in fact, this unique story, created by a celebrated Australian author, is really a reminder of something very simple: the importance of human connection in a world where ambition and 'noise' seems to drive all that we do. We began this process in 2018, before COVID. I did not expect it, but the story seems to have become more relevant in the wake of the pandemic. Perhaps this is the quality of all good art - experiences that may be set in other times, but that continually speak to our present."

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/event/the-museum-of-modern-love/ or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: On-stage seating $25* / Preview $55 / Full $69 / Concession $59

*Ten people per performance will have the opportunity to sit on stage and be part of the action. All on-stage ticket holders will need to meet backstage before the show and stay on stage for the entire performance.