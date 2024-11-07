THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR to be Presented at Ensemble Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre will present Aidan Fennessy’s The Heartbreak Choir, a joyous love song to community and friendship, on from 29th November 2024 – 12th January 2025. Audience favourites Valerie Bader (Suddenly Last Summer), Nancy Denis (Clyde’s), and Jay Laga’aia (TV’s Play School) unite with director Anna Ledwich (Photograph 51) to celebrate connecNon, hope, and the healing power of music.

Trouble is afoot in the old CFA hall on the outskirts of town. When a fracture forms in the local choir, a small band of community misfits are pushed out into the cold. The only thing leS to do? Rebrand! They’ve formed a new group, got a cracking new name and the town’s winery is all set for their debut performance. Now, if only they can find the perfect song to really bring the house down...

“What is this play? An ode to friendship? A slice of rural Aussie life? A celebraNon of the human voice and spirit, a love story, a hug, a chuckle, a cry? It is all of these things and more. It is delighZully profound, and profoundly joyful. Prepare to be embraced,” said director, Anna Ledwich.

“The Heartbreak Choir is a li]le bit like a filo pie or an onion. You think it’s this beauNful, big hearZelt play, which it is, but as you peel back another li]le layer, there’s something else. All of our characters have things to share and discover about themselves. It’s about finding your voice, learning how to heal, and how to forgive,” said Valerie Bader.

AddiNonal cast members include Tyallah Bullock (Malthouse Theatre’s Macbeth An Undoing), and Carita Farrer Spencer (NICA’s Famous), alongside Jasper Lee Lindsay (Belvoir’s Blessed Union), and Georgina Symes (Killing KaEe: Confessions Of A Book Club).

