THE DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY VALUES to be Presented at the Greek Theatre in Marrickville

Sydney playwright Jon Glass (Entitled Transactions and Spring Loaded) will debut his third play The Department of Family Values in five initial performances from 21 August at Marrickville's Greek Theatre.



UK and Italian trained Australian director and stage designer Garreth Cruikshank (Kill Your Darlings, Disconnected) says the taut, intimate family drama is full of powerful and timely insights.



When hard working lawyer Rebecca (Ally O'Brien) returns home to find a cryptic letter and her husband Oliver (Barret Griffin) missing, it sets off a chain of events that result in her life - marriage, career, friendships - unspooling before her eyes. Estranged from her daughter Chloe, she has devoted her life to helping others, but can she now help herself? And can this family survive its turmoil?



With producer Marg Lennon, the strong cast also includes Rhiannon Jean, Angus Farrand and Sally Williams.



The play previews on Wednesday 21 August 7.30pm with more evening performances on Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Saturday 24, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday 24.



The Department of Family Values by Jon Glass, directed by Garreth Cruikshank.

The Greek Theatre, Building 36, 142 Addison Rd Marrickville

Tickets: $42 full price, $35 for students and pensioners.

Bookings at https://events.humanitix.com/the-department-s-of-family-values

https://www.facebook.com/events/453994440930458



