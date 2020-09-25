Sydney Theatre Provides an Update Following NSW Government Announcement

Rules for Living and The Picture of Dorian Gray will take to the stage in the remaining months of 2020.

Sydney Theatre Company has provided an upcoming following the NSW Government's announcement that theatres are able to increase their audience capacity to 50% from Thu 1 Oct.

In response, the company has announced that Rules for Living and The Picture of Dorian Gray will take to the stage in the remaining months of 2020.

"This is very exciting and much-needed news for live theatre and the multitude of artists, arts workers and associated industries whose livelihoods depend on it," the company said in a statement.

Already in rehearsals, the hilarious family comedy Rules for Living will be performed at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House with slightly amended dates of 2 Nov - 19 Dec. All ticket holders will be contacted on Fri 9 Oct about rebooking their tickets into this new socially distanced production or requesting a refund.

Kip Williams' new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray will run from 24 Nov - 19 Dec at Roslyn Packer Theatre. As any change in social distancing requirements impacts seating, the company will contact ticket holders in late October about their ticketing arrangements.

