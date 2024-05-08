Harry Milas Brings THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE AT THE PYLON LOOKOUT to Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Climb inside the Sydney Harbour Bridge to meet Australia's leading sleight of hand specialist, Harry Milas. From 25 May to 14 June, tickets to The Unfair Advantage at the Pylon Lookout secure the best seats in the city to view the harbour during Vivid Sydney, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s spectacular ‘lights on’ moment’ (5:30pm experience), innovative 3D light projections and even the awe-inspiring drone show if you book the 7:30pm experience on 8 June.

Join Harry in an audience of just 25 people as he reveals - step by step - how magicians, card cheaters, and mentalists fool the world. Before participating, you will be asked to sign a legal contract of confidentiality. Please bear this in mind when electing to take part.

Showcasing secrets behind the skill that saw him become a security weapon for the world's top casinos, catching out gambling con rings from Vegas to the Middle East, Harry has just returned from a critically acclaimed, twice-extended season of The Unfair Advantage at Chicago’s iconic Steppenwolf Theatre.

“The show is a close-up and interactive experience. As secrets are revealed, I engage with our guests and they have an opportunity to set challenges, ask questions, and be a part of the magic,” says Harry Milas.

Over the course of the night, Harry will expose many of the world’s best illusions, entertain with magic tricks and share incredible tales of his own experiences with Australia’s underbelly.

The ticket price includes two drinks (wine, beer or soft drink) to enjoy while taking in the views of Vivid Sydney and the stunning Sydney skyline from an intimate spot on the pylon balcony. Each experience is 90 minutes which includes the show and plenty of time to enjoy the panoramic view of Vivid Sydney.

Tickets are priced at $129 per person or $159 for dinner and show, with more details available at the booking link. Limited seats are available, so book now to avoid disappointment.

