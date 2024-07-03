Sydney Spiegeltent Reveals July School Holiday Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Spiegeltent's July school holiday program is jam-packed with fun for all ages! Join in at The Entertainment Quarter for three upcoming shows: The Gagliardies: Our Family is a Circus!, Mada’s Magic Marvels and Dr. Hubble’s Brilliant Bubbles. Dive into unique experiences of circus, magic, and bubble-blowing mania, all under one iconic roof. Visit Sydney Spiegeltent's website to book today!

The Gagliardies

Legendary comedy duo, The Gagliardies, present Our Family is a Circus! from 11 – 21 July, and are bringing their young clown-in-training along for the ride. Experience an uproarious mix of high-flying aerial acts, spinning plates, throwing knives, comedy juggling, magical illusions, and delightful clowning that will have you and the little ones wishing they could run away with the circus!

Dates: 11 – 21 July |Time: 11 am & 1 pm – run time is 1 hour. |Tickets: From $29

Mada’s Magic Marvels

Mada’s Magic Marvels transforms the tent into a playground of trick and wonder from 17-21 July! Australia’s own Mr Magic, Adam Mada, will leave audiences five + mesmerised as everyday objects materialise, vanish and transfigure in mind-boggling ways, creating a truly immersive experience the entire family will treasure. Mada is searching for a young apprentice from the audience to assist him with a jaw-dropping illusion on stage, so bring your magic-loving tribe to the tent for the chance to be part of this unmissable moment!

Dates: 17 – 21 July 2024 | Time: 3 – 4 pm | Tickets: $23 – $35

Dr Hubble’s Brilliant Bubble

Brace yourselves as the Spiegeltent is engulfed in Dr Hubble’s Brilliant Bubbles from 10 - 14 July! Witness bubble-blowing artistry as Dr Hubble ingeniously crafts unique contraptions and household items into bubble-makers leaving you wondering what he will use to create them next. Through his performance, Dr Hubble shares a wonderful message of sustainability, showcasing the power of recycling in a fun and approachable way. The tent has never glistened with sudsy family fun like this before, so don’t miss it!

Dates: 10 – 14 July | Time: 3 – 4pm | Tickets: $21-$29

