Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Reveals Choral Conducting Fellowships and Emerging Composer Awards

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has announced a series of new future focused initiatives, to boost the health and success of choral music in Australia, in 2025 and beyond. Focused on nurturing the next generation of Australian choral music creatives the initiatives include:

The Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Conducting Fellowships, to be awarded to two aspiring conductors annually.

The Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Emerging Composer Awards, to be awarded to two emerging composers annually.

A new collaboration with Sydney’s Conservatorium of Music, providing students with hands-on Chorus Master experience with Australia’s leading choirs.

Matthew Beale, who joined Sydney Philharmonia Choirs as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year says, “I am thrilled to share the news of these new initiatives, created tosupport the young and emerging musical creatives, who will shape the future of choral music in Sydney and nationally”.

“Having witnessed the amazing impact of similar projects put in place during my career in the UK, I know that these types of initiatives work and are of benefit not only to the individuals involved, but also enrich the broader music eco-system.

“We see these initiatives as a vital investment in the future of Australian choral music and are proud to partner with key sponsors in making them a reality”, he concludes.

Brett Weymark OAM, long-standing Artistic & Music Director adds, “Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has a long history of commissioning and performing new choral works alongside timeless musical masterpieces. We believe that to keep the great tradition of choral singing alive, fresh, and relevant, we must support living composers as passionately as we do the giants of history.”

“As Australia’s largest choral organisation, we are committed to nurturing and supporting home-grown talent, across all aspects of choral/ orchestral music making. These new next-gen focused initiatives are just the beginning of what we hope to achieve, in our mission to ensure Australian voices are heard at the highest level” Weymark concludes.

Applications for Sydney Philharmonia Choir’s Emerging Composer Awards and Choral Conducting Fellowships are now open. Please see further information and application details below.

In 2025 Sydney Philharmonia Choirs will also partner with the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, providing their conducting students essential hands-on experience in working with choirs, allowing them to regularly rehearse the Sydney Philharmonia’s virtuosic singers.

Discover Sydney Philharmonia Choirs at sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/

