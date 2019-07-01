Sydney Opera House Presents PENN & TELLER

The masters of modern magic Penn & Teller will bring their record-breaking Las Vegas live show to Australia for the very first time in January 2020 for eight performances in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Life-long friends and former high school outcasts, Penn & Teller have spent the past 45 years redefining popular magic with their distinct blend of unconventional magic tricks, comedic mime and bumbling "blunders". Their Australian debut at the Opera House will combine the outrageous wit, humour and unbelievable magic that has been the hallmark of their illustrious career.

Australian audiences will be familiar with the dynamic duo's hit TV series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! Originally commissioned for The CW Network, the show airs locally on ABC Comedy and challenges up-and-coming and veteran magicians try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in their hit Las Vegas stage show.

Success has followed the pair throughout their prolific career together: they share a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; the acclaimed Showtime series Penn & Teller: BS! received 13 Emmy nominations and was the longest-running series in the history of the network; and their highly anticipated return to Broadway was the highest-grossing non-musical on Broadway for its entire six-week run. True pop culture stalwarts, the duo has performed in hit television shows, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and The Simpsons, as well as making a cameo appearance in Katy Perry's 'Waking Up In Vegas' music video.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "I'm absolutely thrilled to present the Australian premiere of magic's greatest double act. Penn & Teller have mentored and inspired countless magicians across the globe and their razor sharp wit, side-splitting stunts and spot-on chemistry are the stuff of legends. Besides, how many people can say they actually went to clown college?"

From 11-19 January, step into Penn & Teller's extraordinary world and let these masterful magicians teach you a trick or two.





