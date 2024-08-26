Steve Backshall Will Embark on 2025 Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steve Backshall, British naturalist, explorer, presenter and writer, best known for his television series DEADLY 60, will bring his critically acclaimed live show, OCEAN to Australia for a national tour in January 2025. He will kick off in Perth before heading to Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra and Melbourne.

OCEAN, Bringing Marine Dreams To Life, is a love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to protect and save our seas. Featuring stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in television, Backshall brings the icons of the Big Blue to life, live on stage.

From Great whites to Great whales, seals to sardine shoals, orca to the oddities of the deep; this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to dive deep and explore the enchanting world beneath the waves. This event is a must see for all the family.

“I can’t wait to get back on tour Down Under, the true home of Deadly wildlife! It’s been a few years since I last got to take my wildlife show on walkabout, and this time to talk Oceans with the finest continent for marine dreams! “ Steve said.

Steve added “ I’m bringing the ocean’s aquatic environments and marine creatures to life on stage by using a giant screen featuring lots of amazing footage from my encounters with sharks, whales and dolphins over the years. There will be on-stage science experiments, by using props, stunts and tricks plus some outtakes and bloopers too. Also, some life-size scale ocean giants that we’ll be bringing out on stage, which I think really helps because it’s very, very difficult to get a sense of how big these animals really are. Being able to replicate that on stage is a big part of the show”.

Tour Dates

Perth Riverside Theatre Thursday 9 January

Adelaide Aec Theatre Saturday 11 January

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Monday 13 January

Newcastle Civic Theatre Wednesday 15 January

Sydney Enmore Theatre Thursday 16 January

Canberra Canberra Theatre Friday 17 January

Melbourne Hamer Hall Saturday 18 January

About Steve

Steve is one of the busiest presenters on UK television, mainly working for the BBC’s Natural History Unit. He has had his own seasons of programmes alongside legends David Attenborough and Bruce Parry. Before that he was ‘Adventurer in Residence’ at the National Geographic Channel.

In 2003, Steve moved to the BBC’s Natural History Unit, where he took his place on the long running children’s wildlife programme ‘The Really Wild Show’. The following three years were awash with wildlife highlights; sharing a beach with 75,000 nesting olive ridley turtles, having a baby mountain gorilla take him by the hand and having a red-eyed tree frog leap into his face.

Next, Steve joined the Natural History Unit’s fledgling expedition team, making the first ascent of a jungle peak and dropping into a vast sinkhole in the Mulu mountains in ‘Expedition Borneo’. In ‘Lost Land of the Jaguar’ he made the first ascent of Mount Upuigma in Venezuela, slept on the vertical cliff face and found unknown species of animals on the summit. He also abseiled to the bottom of the Kaiteur Falls in Guyana to the soaked wonderland below.

In ‘Lost Land of the Volcano’, Steve was the first outsider to enter the Volcano Mount Bosavi – where the team discovered as many as 40 new species, including the largest rat in the world! Steve also took part in a brutal caving expedition opening up a new passage in Mageni Cave in New Britain.

Other series included ‘Expedition Alaska’, where he was almost swallowed by humpback whales and was swept into the guts of a glacier, ‘Wilderness St Kilda’, ‘Extreme Britain – Caves’, ‘Springwatch Trackers’ and Nature Reports for the One Show. And if that wasn't enough, in ‘The Venom Hunter’ he endured the stings of hundreds of bullet ants (the world’s most painful stinging invertebrate) in an initiation ceremony.

