Spot On(line) Children's Festival Announced For Riverside Theatres Digital

Riverside Theatres has announced the full program for its tenth annual children festival, which will be delivered digitally this year. Bringing the best of children's entertainment from across the nation and the world straight to your living room, the Spot On(line) Children's Festival streams from Friday 17 September to Sunday 3 October 2021.

This year's packed program features a fantastic line-up of entertainment, ranging across music, puppetry, circus and clowning, with live, participatory workshops on music-making, shadow puppetry and circus skills, as well as interactive watch parties where families can join the artists via a live chat for a special Q&A.

This year, the festival encourages children and their families to explore the world available to them right now. With livestreamed shows, online workshops and events focussing on making their own art, music and adventures just from what they have around them, they will see how magical experiences can be created within their very own home.

Director of Riverside Theatres, Craig McMaster says, "Riverside Theatres Digital is experiencing a high demand for kids and family shows and we are thrilled to propose an online version of our very popular Spot On Children's Festival to keep the little ones entertained in a creative and interactive environment during these challenging times."

Highlights of the 2021 program include:



The Box Show - in the hands of award-winning Junkyard Beats, ordinary household items are transformed into extraordinary musical instruments and unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways. Ages 3+ years.

Everybody Roar: The Best of Justine Clarke - Justine and her band invite families to sing and dance along with them to all her favourite classics. Ages 2 - 7 years.

The Clown is Sad - a hilarious and deeply moving journey with the Clown, diving inside of ourselves and into where feelings are made, thoughts are born, and loneliness can be shared. Ages 2 - 8 years.

Making Music with JoJo from Avocado Smash Workshop - an interactive musical workshop exploring the art of music-making with singing, body percussion, dancing and more. Ages 4 - 7 years.

Spike the Echidna - told through the artform of contemporary shadow theatre, Spike is an interactive experience for the audience, with lively original music by Mal Webb. Ages 4 - 10 years. Workshop recommended for ages 6+ years.

FoRT - an award-winning magical physical circus adventure for young people and their families. Ages 3+ years.

Mountain Goat Mountain - an audio experience combining new technology and everyday objects with the ritual of theatre, the Threshold team open up the idea of transformative space in the family home. Ages 5+ years.

The 2021 Spot On(line) Children's Festival program is available here: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/category/whats-on/family/spoton2021/