Ship's Cat Theatre Co. Presents THE WOMAN AND THE CAR
Performances run December 7-18.
Dorothy Levitt liked to go fast. At the tender age of 20, she became the first woman to ever compete in a motor race, earning herself title of "the fastest girl on earth".
From Patrick White Award-nominated playwright, Mark Langham comes another biting historical comedy. The Woman and the Car twists the narrative on a woman far ahead of her time.
Ship's Cat Theatre Co. is a new indie company producing entertaining, comedic and theatrical works led by women in Sydney. Ship's Cat is more than just "nice" theatre - and is not afraid of tackling shows that are big (in spirit!), colourful and even a little bit raunchy.
Showing at the 107 Redfern, tickets are available now at shipscattheatreco.com
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Cam Turnbull
Producer Zoë Crawford
Assistant Producer Lib Campbell
Stage Manager Natig Baghoumian
Lighting Designer Jasmin Borsovszky
Sound Designer Alex Lee-Rekers
Movement Director Erica Brennan
CAST
Lib Campbell, Alex Spinks, Zoë Crawford.
DATES/TIMES
Previews 7 & 8 Dec, 7.30pm
Opening night 9 Dec, 7.30pm
Wed - Sat, 7.30pm
Sun 11 Dec, 6.00pm
Matinee Sat 17 & Sun 18 Dec, 1.30pm (final show)
TICKETS
Full $35
Concessions $30
Preview $20
