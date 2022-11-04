Ship's Cat Theatre Co. Presents THE WOMAN AND THE CAR

Dorothy Levitt liked to go fast. At the tender age of 20, she became the first woman to ever compete in a motor race, earning herself title of "the fastest girl on earth".

From Patrick White Award-nominated playwright, Mark Langham comes another biting historical comedy. The Woman and the Car twists the narrative on a woman far ahead of her time.

Ship's Cat Theatre Co. is a new indie company producing entertaining, comedic and theatrical works led by women in Sydney. Ship's Cat is more than just "nice" theatre - and is not afraid of tackling shows that are big (in spirit!), colourful and even a little bit raunchy.

