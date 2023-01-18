Seymour Centre Announces Lineup of Queer Stories as Part of Sydney WorldPride

Sydney WorldPride will take over Seymour Centre in February 2023, with a kaleidoscope of comedy, cabaret, dance, and drama presented as part of WorldPride Arts and brought to the stage by a series of much-loved local and international LGBTQI+ artists.

Seymour Centre's Artistic Director, Timothy Jones, said "Seymour has a long legacy of partnering with Mardi Gras to become of a hub of outstanding queer performance each year. We are absolutely ecstatic we can build on this legacy to present six brilliantly diverse performances as part of WorldPride Arts 2023. Appropriately, we are filled with pride and joy to present this program as part of Sydney's complete celebration of everything, WorldPride in February".

To begin the festivities, Siren Theatre Co and the Seymour present the world premiere of CAMP, playing 15th February to 4th March and supported by the NSW Government, City of Sydney, Star Observer, LOTL, and Qtopia. Penned by rising-star Australian playwright, Elias Jamieson Brown (Green Park), and directed by Kate Gaul (The Trouble with Harry, Hayes Theatre Company's H.M.S Pinafore), CAMP is a powerful new play chronicling the struggles, successes, and legacy of early Pride activists who risked everything to achieve social change in Australia.

On 18th February, the Seymour presents All Out Comedy, a spectacular night of stand-up featuring full sets from two of Australia's leading comedians, Geraldine Hickey (What A Surprise) and Nath Valvo (I'm Happy For You). Hosted by the extraordinary Coco Jumbo (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under S1), there's no better way to continue your Seymour WorldPride journey than with a fun-filled night of energy, laughs, and joy.

From 18th to 23rd February, one of Australia's greatest storytellers, William Yang (Friends of Dorothy), explores the vibrant history of Mardi Gras and the heady and turbulent scenes of 1970s Sydney and beyond, in his new work, Gay Sydney: A Memoir, supported by the NSW Government. Set against Yang's own stunning images and with evocative, haunting music created and played by Meanjin/Brisbane composer, Timothy Fairless, Gay Sydney: A Memoir eloquently reflects on the past to imagine the way forward.

Finally, to round out the Seymour's WorldPride celebrations, Dan Daw (Beast) returns to Sydney to bring audiences the highly anticipated Australian premiere of his critically acclaimed show, The Dan Daw Show, included in The UK Guardian's top five dance shows of 2022. From 21st to 24th February and co-produced by Sadler's Wells and supported by the NSW Government, British Council, and Pride Foundation Australia, The Dan Daw Show is a story of care, intimacy, power, and submission, speaking to the terrifying, exhilarating experience of letting go and reclaiming yourself.

Audiences can experience these shows in tandem with other WorldPride Arts events happening at the Seymour, including King, Briefs - Dirty Laundry, and the Enqueer X SWP Series. To add to the prideful celebrations, Seymour Centre will also host free gigs at dusk as part of its contemporary music series, Seymour Nights, featuring live acts from amazing local LGBTQI artists in the courtyard for all to enjoy.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.seymourcentre.com/what-s-on/sydney-worldpride-2023/.