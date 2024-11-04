Seann Miley Moore to Star in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH in Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Breakout star Seann Miley Moore has been confirmed to play the fierce, rebellious anti-heroine Hedwig, in the legendary rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

This four-time Tony award-winning production will premiere at the Adelaide Festival in February before touring to Melbourne and Sydney in 2025.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Trask and text by John Cameron Mitchell, this new Australian production is a celebration and return to the original gritty, grungy spirit that made it a hit on Broadway and around the world.

Enter Hedwig's world, where love is a weapon and means of escape, and the only way out is through the fire. They are pure electricity — dangerous, seductive, sassy and outrageously funny. A fever dream of lost love and self-discovery, Hedwig is torn between an idealistic vision of love and tolerance and a relentless desire to burn the house down. Rebellion wrapped in fishnets and fury.

Starring as Hedwig, the fractured, hedonistic, anti-heroine ready to break every rule - Seann Miley Moore will take to Australian stages following their acclaimed performance as the Engineer, (or, as Moore describes them, the ‘Engin-Queer') which mesmerised audiences and critics alike with the Sydney Morning Herald calling them “quite simply a star”, and Good Weekend naming them one of the 52 News Makers of 2023.

Authentic and unapologetic, Moore's electrifying stage presence and soaring vocals have also been seen on the Eurovision Decides stage, The Voice Australia and in an unforgettable standing ovation-inspiring performance, moved X Factor UK judges to tears.

Supported by a killer live band, Moore's Hedwig is set to explode onto the stage in a disruptive, electric heart-pounding, and raw performance that explores Hedwig's journey of transformation, identity, and resilience.

In confirmation of the news, Seann Miley Moore said, "Strayaaaa, Seann Miley Moore is back, baby! This Slayzian showgirl is here to rock out and slay the stage like never before. This is the moment I've been waiting for, and *Hedwig* is the hottest show in town! A whole lot of grit, a whole lot of glam rock ‘n roll— get ready! I'm home, and I'm coming in HOT! Hit the lights—*Hedwig* is here! Xoxo, SMM"

Queer fashion icons Katie-Louise and Lilian Nicol-Ford, known for their bold, avant-garde designs and visionary contributions to the Australian fashion industry with their brand Nicol & Ford, will design and create the costumes for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. A dazzling and disruptive visual spectacle, custom Nicol & Ford garments will complement Hedwig's raw, rebellious energy and the story's themes of transformation and self-expression.

In a primal scream of survival and defiance, set to the soundtrack of some of the most exciting rock music ever written for the stage, Co-Directors Shane Anthony and Dino Dimitriadis, Musical Director Victoria Falconer, Set Designer Jeremy Allen and Costume Design Nicol & Ford will come together to honour the original production, while offering an authentic texture in presenting this must-see production on Australian stages in 2025.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will premiere at the Adelaide Festival in February 2025 before touring to Melbourne and Sydney. For further Australian Tour dates, sign up to the waitlist via hedwig.com.au.

Comments