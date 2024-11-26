SISTER ACT X THE CHOIR OF HARD KNOCKS To Celebrate The Holidays at The Regent Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The perfect start to the holiday season, the cast from Sister Act will perform together with Melbourne's beloved Choir of Hard Knocks, in a free performance to celebrate the joy and connection of singing on Sunday 1 December at 11am on the steps of the Regent Theatre.

Being performed live will be the crowd-favourite Raise Your Voice from the Sister Act musical alongside Vanessa Amorosi's Absolutely Everybody, chosen by the Choir of Hard Knocks. The event celebrates the role of choirs in bringing people together and is timed perfectly for the start of the holiday season. Combining Melbourne's love of culture and coffee, the event will also include a coffee cart making complementary coffees for the audience in attendance to view this special performance.

Currently playing at the Regent Theatre and starring Casey Donovan, Genevieve Lemon and Rhonda Burchmore, the Broadway and UK smash hit musical comedy is based on the iconic film starring Whoopi Goldberg. It features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar award-winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted, The Little Mermaid), and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, making this heavenly musical joyous and uplifting in equal measures.

Sister Act was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a total of six Olivier Award nominations across the original West End season and the London revival season.

Disco diva Deloris' life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Placed under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she shouldn't be found – a convent! Encouraged to help the struggling choir, she helps her fellow sisters find their true voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The cast also includes Sophie Montague, Bianca Bruce, Raphael Wong, James Bryers, Damien Bermingham, Emma Powell, Sally Bourne, Jordan Angelides, Tom Struik, James Bell, Kayla Carter, Gabriyel Thomas, Theodore Williams, Patrick Volpe, Simon Fairweather, Elenor Smith Adams, Cara Bessey, Jake Ameduri,Melanie Bird and Hollie James.

The Choir of Hard Knocks, Australia's most famous choir, was introduced to the public in 2006 in the award-winning ABC TV series Choir of Hard Knocks. Now in their 19th year, the choir has continued on their amazing journey, with some of the original members from the award winning documentary. The choir aims to help overcoming social isolation and homelessness through the joy and connection of singing.

It has also created long lasting and ongoing friendships and relationships, and a unique opportunity for the choir members to make a positive and enduring contribution back to the community.

