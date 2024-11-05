SHORT+SWEET DEADLY New First Nations Arts Festival Begins In 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Short+Sweet Sydney Festival has announced the launch of S+S Deadly 2025, an extraordinary week-long program dedicated to amplifying First Nations voices through theatre and dance. Scheduled for April 2025 at Turner Theatre, TAFE NSW Ultimo Campus, this inaugural event offers a professional platform exclusively for First Nations artists to share their stories, talents, and culture.

Supported by TAFE NSW, a leader in providing high-quality education and training for First Nations people across New South Wales, Short+Sweet Deadly aims to celebrate the richness of First Nations storytelling, preserve cultural heritage, and engage diverse audiences.

"Short+Sweet Deadly is more than just a festival week; it's a movement to empower First Nations artists and bring their stories to the forefront," says Ali Bendall (pictured left), festival director of Short+Sweet Sydney. "We are honoured to provide a stage where First Nations creatives can shine and connect with audiences on a profound level."

The program will be curated by acclaimed Wiradjuri dancer and choreographer Ella Havelka (pictured below right and over), the first Indigenous dancer to join The Australian Ballet and an alumna of Bangarra Dance Theatre. Havelka brings a unique vision to the program, sharing that "this platform provides an incredible opportunity for First Nations artists to present authentic stories that resonate with our communities and beyond. By blending traditional and contemporary forms, we can create powerful narratives that honour our heritage and inspire future generations."

"Short+Sweet Deadly is a bold step towards a more inclusive and representative arts landscape in Australia," explains Mark Cleary, Artistic Director of Short+Sweet. "By investing in First Nations talent, we are not only celebrating their cultural contributions but also laying the groundwork for future touring productions, educational initiatives, and working towards the establishment of a permanent First Nations theatre company by 2030."

The partnership with TAFE NSW reinforces their commitment to providing relevant, high-quality training and education for First Nations people throughout the state. "We are proud to support Short+Sweet Deadly 2025," TAFE NSW First Nations Team spokesperson Kallie Fernando. "This partnership aligns with our dedication to empowering Indigenous communities through education and the arts. By nurturing talent and providing platforms for expression, we contribute to a richer, more diverse cultural fabric in New South Wales."

The program is seeking original 10-minute (or less) plays and dance pieces from First Nations writers, directors, actors, dancers, and choreographers. Artists involved will have the opportunity to perform on a professional stage at one of Sydney's most celebrated arts festivals, learn from industry leaders through workshops and masterclasses, and be considered for future touring initiatives with TAFE NSW.

About Short+Sweet Sydney Festival

Short+Sweet is a global festival brand presenting highly successful Theatre, Dance, Music, and Film Festivals around the world. The festival's mission is to build theatre-going audiences around the world by presenting exciting and accessible short-form works.

