SEVENTEEN Comes to the Seymour Centre Next Month

After almost a decade from its Belvoir premiere, WildThingProduction and the Seymour Centre will bring the hilarious and nostalgic play Seventeen back for a much-anticipated Sydney revival, showing at the Reginald Theatre from 27th September – 19th October.

Cheeky and profound, Matthew Whittet’s Seventeen takes place in a playground on the night after the last day of school. A group of seventeen-year-old friends get together to celebrate, get hammered, to spill secrets, confess love and take a giant step into the unknown.

But in a theatrical twist, all roles are performed by older actors who were seventeen many years ago, giving them the chance to be what is seldom asked of them anymore – to be vital, hilarious, in love and terrified of the future.

Seventeen features an all-star Australian cast including Di Smith (A Country Practice, Puberty Blues, Wellmania), Katrina Foster (Seachange, All Saints, While The Men Are Away), Di Adams (Troppo, While The Men Are Away), Noel Hodda (Sons And Daughters, Janet King), Peter Kowitz (Crownies, Janet King, Bodysurfers, Packed To The Rafters) and Colin Moody (Peter Rabbit, The Chronicles Of Narnia, Something In The Air).

In his original Writer’s Note, Matthew Whittet said, “The process for Seventeen has been such a thrill and a privilege. Early in 2014, […] I started to interview a whole bunch of actors in their 60s and 70s. What did they remember about being 17? What were they like as people back then? Who did they love? Who did they hate? What did they think the future would be?”

WildThingProduction Founder and actor, Di Smith, says, “When I saw the original production of Matt Whittet’s beautiful jewel of a comedy in 2015, I felt a palpable sense of ‘life is beautiful’, no matter where your choices may lead you. I loved it so much I bought the script on my way out and swore I would do it one day.

Seventeen explores that moment when life changes forever, and you say goodbye to the person you have been to discover the person you might become.”

