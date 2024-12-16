SAUNA BOY Comes To Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dan Ireland-Reeves and Gavin Roach Sauna Boy, featuring real life stories from the gay sauna from someone who worked in one.

Sauna Boy is a one man show, written and performed by Dan Ireland-Reeves.

Bleach is a brand new one man show, written and performed by gay actor Dan Ireland-Reeves.

Dan works at the south-coasts most successful and infamous gay sauna. A place where men from all walks of life come to relax, socialise and most importantly... fuck.

Join Dan as he navigates a hidden world of lust, friendship and unorthodox working relationships. From multi-award winning writer/performer, Dan Ireland-Reeves, comes a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain of one of the worlds most secretive and seductive industries. Pulsing with frenetic energy and laced with sexual tension; Sauna Boy is guaranteed to touch you in more ways than one.

Dan Ireland-Reeves is based in the UK and trained at Birmingham School of Acting. He is an accomplished writer, performer, and theatre maker. His career has taken him across the globe, where he's performed and developed a wide range of original works; specialising in solo theatre and LGBTQ+ themes.

Bleach premiered at The London Theatre and is Exist Theatre's second fully LGBTQ production, following their sell out

Sauna Boy premiered at The Motley Bauhaus in 2024 as part of Melbourne's Midsumma Festival and has been touring the international fringe circuit ever since.

This critically-acclaimed production has enjoyed sold out performances in every city it's visited and won the Oscar Wilde Award for best writing at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2024.

it's visited and won the Oscar Wilde Award for best writing at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2024. across the globe. We're thrilled to be representing the UK at such a unique and important festival.

Sauna Boy runs at 70 minutes with no interval and contains strong langauge and adult themes. Bleach runs at one hour with no interval.

For Further information and full tour schedule, visit www.danirelandreeves.co.uk/SaunaBoy.

