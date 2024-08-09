Riverside Theatres Reveals 2024 Spot On Children's Festival Line-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring school holidays, Riverside Theatres will once again host the annual Spot On Children’s Festival, offering an expanded and thrilling program of children’s entertainment and activities. Running from 28th September to 20th October, the festival promises three weeks of jam-packed fun, featuring an exciting array of theatre, musical performances, physical comedy, engaging workshops, and circus acts to delight children of all ages.

This year, the festival is bigger than ever, with local, national, and international acts coming to Parramatta, ensuring a diverse and unforgettable experience throughout the break.





This year’s 2024 Spot On Festival Mainstage program includes:

Imagine Live – Jolyon James and the Helpmann Award-winning team from Robot Song bring Alison Lester’s best-seller to life with interactive storytelling and digital puppetry guaranteed to live in audience’s heart for years to come. Ages 5+.

The Librarian – Paul-Émile Dumoulin transforms his town’s library into an adventure, embodying characters through acrobatics, juggling, and more. Ages 5-12.

The Listies Make Some Noise! – Join the award winning maestros of mirth, Rich and Matt present a wild, mix of silly song sketches. Ages 5+

Little Bozu and Kon Kon – A tale of self-acceptance and empathy, combining Japanese folklore with puppetry. Ages 4+.

Dr Hubbles Bubbles – Dr Hubble is Australia's favourite Bubbleman, creating magical bubbles with a subtle message of sustainability. Ages 3+.

Shrek The Musical – Sydney Youth Musical Theatre presents the beloved story of Shrek, proving beauty is in the eye of the ogre. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation Film, Shrek The Musical brings all the beloved characters audiences know to life on stage.

Paper Planet – Enter the captivating and ever-growing Paper Planet. Explore the gigantic cardboard forest and make it grow using only paper, sticky tape and your imagination! Be taken on an adventure these school holidays with the acclaimed Polyglot Theatre and PHVE. Ages 3+.

As well as hosting an array of free activities in the courtyard from 1-5 October, Riverside Theatres will also offer cheap and accessible activities through their low-ticket price Mini Music Makers series in the Raffertys Theatre from 1-9 October. Suitable for Ages 2+, this program will feature interactive concerts from Outback Tracks, Emily Who, and the amazing Bonnie will be hosting a Karaoke Disco Party and more.

Riverside Theatres has been a successful cultural and community asset of the City of Parramatta Council for over 36 years, and is highly respected both by our community and the national arts industry. Riverside was recognised as the Performing Arts Centre of Year by Performing Arts Connections Australia in 2023.

