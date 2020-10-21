Riverside Theatres Presents TABLE FOR SIX, PLEASE!

The digital production is presented Friday 6th November at 7.30pm.

On Friday 6th November at 7.30pm, Riverside Theatres Digital will present Table for Six, Please! starring an impeccable line up of Australia's leading ladies Geraldine Turner, Chloe Dallimore, Madeleine Jones, Georgina Hopson, Olivia Vasquez, joined by musical director Lucy Bermingham on the piano. The evening will be available both in the theatre and live streamed to audiences' homes, in a one-show only performance at Riverside Theatres Parramatta.

Directed by legendary musical theatre director Luke Joslin, (Les Misérables (Director) Avenue Q, Shrek), Table for Six, Please! celebrates the talents of Australia's musical theatre leading ladies singing the songs you love and the ones they love too; including hits from In the Heights and Waitress, the classic musical songs from Oliver and Sunset Boulevard, and of course, a little bit of Sondheim!

With something for everyone, Table for Six, Please! will have Geraldine Turner (Wicked, Two Weddings, One Bride, Sweeney Todd), Chloe Dallimore (The Producers, Chicago, Annie), Madeleine Jones (Muriel's Wedding, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Cyrano De Bergerac), Georgina Hopson (Evita, West Side Story, Ragtime), Olivia Vasquez (The Bodyguard, A Little Cabaret, Gone to Soon) and Lucy Bermingham (The Heights, Spring Awakening) sharing stories, anecdotes and songs that have helped shape their illustrious careers.

Continuing to ensure audiences can stay connected and entertained, Table for Six, Please! will be live streamed via YouTube with a limited socially distanced live audience in the theatre. Online tickets start at $18 and live Cabaret table ticket prices from $59.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

Tickets are on sale now via riversideparramatta.com.au

