Red Line Productions is Streaming THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING) Through July 4

Red Line Productions is streaming Thom Pain (based on nothing), June 29-July 4.

The show is streaming on the company's FACEBOOK PAGE or YOUTUBE CHANNEL at advertised times.

Streaming times (Watch any performance on any day):

Sydney, Australia - Mon 29 June 2020 - Fri 3 July at 7:30pm AEST

Berlin, Germany - Mon 29 June 2020 - Fri 3 July at 11:30am CEST

London, UK - Mon 29 June 2020 - Fri 3 July at 10:30am BST

*Please adjust times for other countries/regions*

OR ALTERNATIVELY watch the performance at:

Sydney, Australia - Saturday 4 July at 11.30am, AEST

New York, USA - Fri, 3 July 2020 at 9:30pm EDT

*Please adjust times for other countries/regions*

Book tickets at https://redlineproductions.iwannaticket.com.au/event/thom-pain-based-on-nothing-by-wil-eno-MjEwNTY.

Multi award-winning Toby Schmitz is one of Australia's finest actors, giving revelatory performances on almost every stage in the country. Chameleon-like, Schmitz is a master of the tragic and the comic, which is exactly why it makes perfect sense for him to take on Will Eno's acclaimed one-man show. In front of 9 cameras streaming globally, one of our acting powerhouses steps into this towering play.

Both a 'surreal meditation on the empty promises life makes' and 'an affirmation of life's worth', Thom Pain (based on nothing) landed Drama Desk Award-winner Will Eno a Pulitzer Prize nomination. Described as "one of the best monologues I've ever seen" by The Guardian and "a small masterpiece" by The New York Times, this one-man tour de force takes us into the mind of a man desperately searching for some meaning.

Featuring: Toby Schmitz

Directed: Andrew Henry and Toby Schmitz

Design: Trent Suidgeest

Stage Manager: Genevieve Muratore

Photography: Kate Williams

Please note: A ticket gives you access to any show across the season. Buy once, access any.

