Randy Feltface Tours Australia With FELTOPIA

Randy arrives in Australia this July hot on the heels of his World Tour! 

By: Jun. 15, 2023

In these uncertain times, you need a voice you can trust. Someone who’s travelled the world and knows how to fix it. Courage. Integrity. Other stuff. Vote 1 Randy Feltface, or at least come to his show “Feltopia” – the world tour edition! Randy arrives in Australia this July hot on the heels of his World Tour! 

As seen on Netflix, ABC and NBC, Randy Feltface has spent the past 18 years winning awards and garnering critical praise while amassing a huge and devoted fanbase globally. With over 1.7M TikTok followers and nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers that boasts 120M YouTube views, the choice is pretty clear. Vote 1 Randy Feltface! 

Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne, Randy has written and performed eleven solo stand-up comedy shows and released six comedy specials. He was nominated for best comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold-out seasons in London and New York and featured several times at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He made his US television debut as a crowd favourite on NBC’s ‘Bring The Funny’, and his comedy specials have become pirated YouTube sensations. Politics seems like the natural next step. From Wisconsin to Dublin to Wyoming. Randy’s taking over the world. 

In 2019, Randy opened his show Modus Operandy at the Sydney Opera House as part of the Just For Laughs Festival before shows in London, Amsterdam and an extensive North American tour. In 2021 Randy managed to perform in every state and territory of Australia while releasing two specials: The Book of Randicus and Purple Privilege. Randy’s live show is a high-energy existential crisis, full of biting observations, razor-sharp crowd work and rapid arm movements. 

Don’t miss Randy Feltface as he brings his Feltopia World Tour home to the Southern Hemisphere in 2023. For more about Randy Feltface and tour dates, visit www.feltface.com

Tour Dates

Bendigo

Bendigo Bank Theatre

7.00 pm, Friday 21 July

https://boxoffice.gotix.com.au/

 

Ballarat

Ballaarat Mechanics’ Instituter

7.00 pm, Saturday 22 July

https://events.humanitix.com/feltopia-ballarat

 

Albury-Wodonga

The Cube, Wodonga

7.00 pm, Wednesday 26 July

https://cube.sales.ticketsearch.com

 

Wollongong

The Music Lounge

7.00 pm, Thursday 27 July

https://aumtco.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales

 

Sydney

Enmore Theatre

7.00 pm, Friday 28 July

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/

 

Newcastle

City Hall

7.00 pm, Saturday 29 July

https://tickets.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au/

 

Gosford

Laycock Theatre

7.30 pm, Sunday 30 July

https://ccclaycock.sales.ticketsearch.com

 

Launceston

Du Cane Brewing & Dining Hall

7.00 pm, Wednesday 2 August

https://www.trybooking.com

Hobart

Theatre Royal

7.00 pm, Thursday 3 August

https://tickets.theatreroyal.com.au/

Melbourne

Palais Theatre

7.00 pm, Friday 4 August

https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/

 

Canberra

Canberra Theatre Centre

7.00 pm, Saturday 5 August 

https://tickets.canberratheatrecentre.com.au/

Wagga Wagga

Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre

7.00 pm, Sunday 6 August

https://wagga.sales.ticketsearch.com

Adelaide

Norwood Concert Hall

7.00 pm Friday 18 August

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/

 

Perth

Regal Theatre

7.00 pm, Saturday 19 August

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/

 

Byron Bay

Byron Theatre

7.30 pm, Thursday 24 August

https://byron.sales.ticketsearch.com

 

Gold Coast

HOTA (Surfer’s Paradise)

7.00 pm, Friday 25 August

https://tickets.hota.com.au/32204/32205

Brisbane

Brisbane Powerhouse

6.30 pm & 8.30 pm Saturday 26 August

EXTRA - 6 30pm Sunday 27 August

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/

 

Noosa Heads

Villa Noosa Hotel

7.00 pm, Wednesday 30 August

https://liveatyourlocal.com.au

Gladstone

Harvey Road Tavern

7.00 pm, Thursday 31 August

https://liveatyourlocal.com.au

Mackay

Metropolitan Hotel

6.30 pm, Friday 1 September

https://liveatyourlocal.com.au

Townsville

Kirwan Tavern

8.00 pm, Saturday 2 September

https://liveatyourlocal.com.au

Cairns

Edge Hill Tavern

7.00 pm, Sunday 3 September

https://liveatyourlocal.com.au




Recommended For You