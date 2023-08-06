REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS

Thursday 3rd August 2023, 7:30pm, Wharf 1 Theatre Walsh Bay

Director Ian Michael delivers a captivatingly beautiful expression of Nick Payne’s contemplation of the effect the theory of multiple universes on a heartbreaking love story in CONSTELLATIONS. Pairing advanced science theory with a classic romance, the what ifs of life are presented with the ongoing global discussion on end-of-life decisions.

CONSTELLATIONS is presented in the black box space of Wharf 1 Theatre with an end-on more traditional audience arrangement but the ability to access the space through Door 3, entering adjacent to the stage allows Isabel Hudson’s set to dwarf the incoming guests. As much as this work is centered on the interactions between Theoretical Physicist Marianne (Catherine Văn-Davies) and Beekeeper Roland (Johnny Carr), Hudson’s sets the tone that this is a story that extends beyond the basic. The pair’s two passions are bought together as a physical representation with the action taking place between the two circular planes of the black stage and the suspended disc of the wildflowers that attracts Roland’s bees that encircle a planetarium style dome that imply the cosmology that underpins Marianne’s research. Bordering the disks that echo images of revolving galaxies, channels of light orbit like converging and diverging shooting stars.

The premise of CONSTELLATIONS hangs in the theory that there are multiple universes and there could be other versions of ourselves playing out in parallel universes, running down different life paths if only a different action or decision were taken. People often have a ‘what if’ though of regret of not having chosen another path, believing that the opportunity is never realized anywhere but this surreal idea of multiple universes is presented as if the different choices can all be seen, at least by an outsider looking in. Scenes are played out as short sequences, reset and repeated with different tones and outcomes. There is a wonderful humor as Văn-Davies and Carr make Marianne and Roland’s personalities vibrantly clear with just the use of physical comedy and perfectly paced and pitched dialogue ensuring that both are endearing, ensuring that the audience wants the best for the pair and holding even greater weight when a pathway isn’t as pleasant.

For the most part, Payne’s plotline is a simple love story of an unlikely couple coming together, a hurdle that separates them and something that brings them back together but the twist that brings the story into the 21st century political sphere is the inclusion of the idea of end-of-life decisions. When Constellations premiered at The Royal Court Theatre in 2012, efforts to introduce voluntary assisted dying provisions to British law had been repeatedly defeated and remains a bill that various politicians are trying to pass into law. Australia has had Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) schemes since as early as 2019 for Victoria with New South Wales being the final state to pass legislation though the territories still don’t have provisions. CONSTELLATIONS highlights the humanity behind the push for Voluntary Assisted Dying, allowing people who haven’t had exposure to someone with terminal illness to have a greater awareness of the weight of not having access to VAD facilities as people in Britain still travel outside of the UK to access facilities like Switzerland’s Dignitas.

Presenting as both a beautiful and heartbreaking love story, and a contemplation of mind blowing science, this sweet, tender and at times wickedly funny two hours of theatre is packed with thought provoking ideas. CONSTELLATIONS will move you in ways you probably wont expect and have you coming out at least talking and thinking, even if some of the concepts, just like theoretical physics, may never have a final resolution.

