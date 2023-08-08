REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023 Photo 2 Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 3 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo 4 REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION

Saturday 5th August 2023, 8pm, State Theatre Sydney

ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is an enlightening and entertaining new bio-musical about the late Elvis Presley.  Authorized by Elvis Presley Enterprises, this new work by Sean Cercone and David Abbinanti (writers) is bought to the stage by producer David Venn, under Alister Smith’s direction.

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Photo: Daniel Boud

Presented in the wake of bio-musical theatre tributes like TINA-THE MUSICAL and Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie ELVIS, it is surprising that it has taken almost half a century for Elvis Presley’s story to be turned into a musical.  For ELVIS – A MUSICAL REVOLUTION, Cercone and Abbinanti present a non-linear insight into Elvis’s life and the elements that influenced his music.  It spans from his childhood in Tupelo Mississippi where he received his first guitar at the age of 11, sharing songs hymns and ballads with his mother Gladys (Noni McCallum) and his time frequenting Miss Betty’s (Zuleika Khan) record shop to listen to new releases from the likes of Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Jo-Anne Jackson) and Roy Brown (Joti Gore), to his further exploration of musical styles after his family’s move to Memphis Tennessee, particularly those being shared by the Black pop, country, R&B and gospel singers, refusing to be constrained by the social prejudice that still segregated society.  These early influences are woven with the better known milestones of his career, from his start at Sun Records, pushed forward by receptionist Marion Keisker (Kirby Burgess) when Sam Phillips (Ben Hall) had already discounted him, to Colonel Tom Parker (Ian Stenlake) acquiring his contract and discounting his band of Scotty Moore (Aidan O Cleirigh), Bill Black (Hanlon Innocent) and DJ Fontana (Connor Morel), when he saw them as surplus to Elvis’ future success. 

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Photo: Daniel Boud

With much of Elvis story linked to recording studios and movie sets, Set Designer Dan Potra has created a flexible space that draws influence from the brick and steel warehouses and recording studios.  Movable beams and pillars allow the space to be constrained for intimate moments while having the flexibility to clear the stage for large ensemble numbers and a revolve adds movement and energy.  A rear balcony allows for vertical variety, particularly the positioning of young Elvis (presented by Rhys James Hankey on opening night) who overseas much of his older self, providing an anchor to Elvis’ roots, particularly when his goals start to stray.  Isaac Lummins costuming assists the time shifts as styles change from simpler shift dresses of the 1940’s to the 1950’s full skirts and sleek catsuits of the 1960’s and shows the evolution of Elvis’ style from the early days when he, and his band focused on the music rather than the clothes to forming a public image for concerts and television to his later leather clad resurgence on the 1968 Comeback Special which led to the iconic jumpsuit era.

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Photo: Ken Leanfore

Given the story centres on Elvis’ influence on music, ELVIS – A MUSICAL REVOLUTION features over 40 of Elvis’s hit songs, led by musical director Daniel Puckey.  The music of the generation was also paired with a vibrant dance scene and Choreographer Michael Ralph ensures this energy is conveyed with big ensemble numbers that works its way through the different trends that prevailed.  Sound designer Greg Ginger layers sounds of the city to the work while Declan O’Neill’s lighting evokes concert vibes, studio scenes and more intimate domestic scenes.  Archive footage and projections of years helps track the non-linear timeline and reinforces that this story is based in truth though the layering and texture of the backdrop does make a number of the projections hard to see, particularly for any audience members not seated in the centermost line of the theatre.

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Photo: Daniel Boud

ELVIS – A MUSICAL REVOLUTION proved a strong celebration of Elvis’ sound and his story.  It celebrates his views on inclusivity and his refusal to be put off spending time with the Black community that influenced his style.  Going beyond the music, it also highlights the women that influenced his life, from his mother with whom he had strong relationship, his first girlfriend Dixie Locke Emmons (Sienna Embrey) who provided the money to cover the tax for the $3.98 recording session at Sun Records that sparked Marion’s attention, and Pricilla Beaulieu (Annie Chiswell), the Army brat that would overcome her resentment of his career that took him away from Graceland and her jealousy of his on-screen partner Ann-Margaret Olsson (Kirby Burgess) to be his wife, at least for 6 years.  The work also doesn’t shy away from Elvis’ not so nice behavior including his appalling disrespect to his musicians and his manager and his insensitive attitudes towards Pricilla. 

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Caption

Taking on the iconic role, Rob Mallett allows his expression of Elvis to grow and mature through the performance, taking him from the enthusiastic young man wanting to break into the business with his own sound to being Colonel Parker’s product, developing an ego that overshadowed awareness of how he treated others and eventually pulling himself out of his self-imposed exile and returning to the stage.  He delivers some strong numbers that replicate Elvis’ sound and style including the leg shaking dancing that caused so much controversy at the time.  His portrayal works well with Rhys James Hankey’s expression of the young Elvis, ensuring that the humanity that the young Elvis had carries through in his relationship with his mother with a poignant scene recounting his emergency leave from the Army to see his mother in her final days. 

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
Photo: Ken Leanfore

ELVIS – A MUSICAL REVOLUTION is a treat for any Elvis fan and for anyone that has an interest in the evolution of contemporary music. 

https://elvisamusicalrevolution.com.au/



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September Photo
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Sydney Fringe in September

Five years in the making, The Importance of Being Earnest Expedited is Oscar Wilde's greatest and funniest play - reworked for modern audiences. True to its soul, this version is shorter with all killer jokes intact and no padding. Three extremely talented actors play all the roles, accompanied by live music that heightens the experience.

2
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS. Photo
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.

Australian singer and actress Bernadette Robinson brings her latest vocal tribute to Sydney with her latest cabaret concert, DIVAS. 

3
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expre Photo
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS

Director Ian Michael delivers a captivatingly beautiful expression of Nick Payne’s contemplation of the effect the theory of multiple universes on a heartbreaking love story in CONSTELLATIONS. 

4
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEYS MIND Photo
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.

Debra Oswald’s MR BAILEY’S MINDER has a new resonance in an age when the ‘greats’ are finally held to the same standard as the rest of society and their bad behavior is no longer ignored. 

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson's Latest Musical Mimicry Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with DIVAS.
REVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONSREVIEW: The Effect Of The Possibility Of Parallel Universes Plays Out In A Beautiful Expression Of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic TreatmentREVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition Finals Concert
The Concourse (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tim
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hollow
Genesian Theatre (8/18-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You