James Clark Brings Comedy For Corporates to Sydney Comedy Festival

Award-winning stand-up comedian James Clark returns to Sydney Comedy Festival with his hit show Comedy for Corporates: Work-Life Balance is for Losers at the Manning Bar, The University of Sydney.

Clark, an unashamedly rich, corporate sell-out offers a fresh and hilarious take on the always busy, work-focused lives of corporate professionals in Australia. According to Clark, “we can bear any meeting, email, call or presentation, as long as it gets us closer to priority boarding on overseas flights that aren’t to Bali”.

If you can’t relate to the weed-smoking, Centrelink-complaining, ironic t-shirt-wearing comedy from your differently tax-bracketed contemporaries, this show is for you. From the time-poor doctor to the overworked lawyer to the stressed-out accountant, it’s time to get out and laugh with James Clark and his outstanding comic timing and unique perspective. The show promises to be a hit with anyone looking to unwind and have a good laugh, especially from the corporate world.

Comedy for Corporates: Work-Life Balance is for Losers runs from Wednesday 15 to Friday 17 May at 9.30 pm at Manning Bar, The University of Sydney. Tickets start from $20 and the show runs for 50 minutes. For more information, visit SydneyComedyFest.com.au.

