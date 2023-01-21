Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wanting A Safer World For Her Young Blak Sons.

JANET’S VAGRANT LOVE

Jan. 21, 2023  
REVIEW: JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE Is A Heartfelt Cry For Compassion And Change From A Mother Wanting A Safer World For Her Young Blak Sons.

Friday 20th January 2023, 7:15pm, Downstairs at Belvoir St Theatre.

A cry for change told through the medium of song and yarns, JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE is a powerful piece of cabaret theatre presented by Elaine Crombie on behalf of mothers of young Blak men across the country. Anchored in true experiences, the original songs that punctuate this work rings out as a clarion cry for society to sit up, pay attention and demand change to save the next generation from the prejudice of the past.

The program notes, and Elaine Crombie's opening welcome to the audience advise that she is a proud Yunkuntjatjarra, Warrigmay, South Sea Islander, German kungka, with the last word meaning woman. An acclaimed actress, musician, and composer, Crombie, a daughter of the stolen generation, is also a single mother to teenage and young adult sons. It is this experience that the Crombie, as performer and writer of JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE, has infused into the work that she presents under the guise of the fictional Janet, the 'vagrant' actor constantly on the move between various performing jobs, in order to shift the story from being purely her own story to representing the experiences and more particularly the feelings of other Blak mothers of young Blak sons.

In the intimate Belvoir Downstairs theatre space, made to feel like a welcoming living room with a two seater sofa and side table, Crombie is accompanied by musician Amaru Derwent as she expresses her experiences with love and loss along with her desire to be a good mother to her sons while she continues her career as a performer and advocates for keeping her culture alive. First presented in the 2019 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Crombie is so connected to this work that even though she claims to be playing a character, this is delivered with an ease and sincerity that is immensely powerful. Her original compositions, presented in a range of musical styles, are heartfelt ballads that hopefully will have a life beyond the stage. The stories told are captivating and range from laugh out loud amusing to shocking but sadly all too common, a break in the fourth wall even made to check in with the audience. There is a passionate desperation as repeating patterns are exposed, hoping that her sons will not be the next names needing justice from a society that racially profiles and assumes guilt just because of the color of someone's skin.

JANET'S VAGRANT LOVE is a powerful piece of cabaret with an important social message while also being a beautiful 'love letter' to the lives closest to Elaine Crombie, from her childhood best friend and her Nan, this work is well worth seeing.

Janet's Vagrant Love - Sydney Festival



Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open Photo
Carclew Project And Development Grant Applications For Individuals Are Now Open
Carclew has announced that the Project and Development grant applications for young emerging artists are now open. This program is designed to support and encourage the growth and development of young talent in the South Australian arts community.
Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company Photo
Suzanne Pereira Appointed Executive Director of Darlinghurst Theatre Company
Darlinghurst Theatre Company has appointed creative and cultural leader and former board member Suzanne Pereira as its new Executive Director.
ROMEO & JULIET Comes to The Botanical Gardens Rose Garden on Valentines Day Photo
ROMEO & JULIET Comes to The Botanical Gardens' Rose Garden on Valentine's Day
The greatest love story of all time is told by a fresh young company whose recent sold-out east coast summer tour wowed audiences and critics alike. Experience the thrill, the passion and pain of the most romantic story ever told with amplified magic, simplified plot and an abundance of love.
Dalara Williams Announced as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isl Photo
Dalara Williams Announced as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow.
Belvoir has announced Gumbaynggirr and Wiradjuri actor and creative Dalara Williams as the 2022 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellow. 

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROOMBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROOM
January 15, 2023

ROOM is an extraordinary piece of performance theatre   It takes you into the rehearsal room and into the machinations of a directors mind. It is theatre at its essence.
REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds.REVIEW: Brilliantly Bizarre, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Is Better Than It Sounds.
January 14, 2023

Mark Hollman (Music and Lyrics) and Greg Kotis’ (Book and Lyrics) self-aware, satirical, comedy musical URINETOWN THE MUSICAL opens at Hayes Theatre to roars of laughter as unusual subject matter makes for powerful metaphors for modern life. 
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURSReview: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NEIGHBOURS
January 14, 2023

NEIGHBOURS is a contemporary dance work that exhibits the extraordinary movements of Rauf “RubberLegz” Yasit and Brigel Gjoka.
REVIEW: Strut & Fret's BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Opens At Surry Hill's Newly Refurbished THE GRAND ELECTRIC.REVIEW: Strut & Fret's BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Opens At Surry Hill's Newly Refurbished THE GRAND ELECTRIC.
January 13, 2023

Strut & Fret brings their wonderful brand of cabaret, circus, and burlesque back to Sydney with a return season of BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE, updated for the newly refurbished cabaret venue The Grand Electric. 
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On AMADEUSBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On AMADEUS
January 1, 2023

AMADEUS A tour de force. Michael Sheen is sublime. As part of the Sydney Opera Houses’ 50th anniversary program, AMADEUS by Peter Schaffer is Co-presented and produced by leading Sydney-based independent theatre presenter Red Line Productions.
share