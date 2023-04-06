REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On JULIA

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 06, 2023  
Tuesday 4th April 7:30 pm Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Justine Clarke is astounding as the PM 570 in JULIA.

Julia Gillard passed more legislations than any other Australian Prime Minister. 570 Bills.

Yet her term is largely dogged by criticism sparked by her gender and how that fact pushed the buttons of those in the political arena.

Pushed buttons that led to unfair and unwarranted attacks on Gillard's personal life.

Writer, Johanna Murray- Smith has eloquently constructed a superb Play that explores Gillard's journey as the first female Prime Minister in the heavily misogynistic Australian political environment.

On the 9th of October 2012 Gillard responded to a motion proposed by the leader of the opposition, Tony Abbott, that accused her of sexism and called her leadership into question.

Gillard's speech went viral having an important impact around the world on politics and on the gender debate. It is often the only thing that people overseas know about Australian politics.

Gillard was criticized for playing the gender card whereas she did draw attention to it, calling out the misogyny and sexism that women in politics must suffer.

JULIA explores the ingredients that led to that unforgettable moment: Gillard's school speech, her parents influence, her philosophy of life and the struggles of gender in a male dominated world.

Gillard's achievements as Prime Minister are marred by the criticism that attacked her appearance, her choice not to be a parent, being unmarried and mistakenly totalling these facts as unfeminine. She was attacked for being a female in a men's domain and ironically accused of not being enough of a woman.

Her school speech 'Women are Strong' gives us insight of the woman to be, that wants to make the world a better and fairer place. When her mother encourages her to be a housewife her response is "I want to think".

The political career is a difficult and treacherous road. Gillard was accused of stepping over the corpse of Rudd to get there. Lady Macbeth with blood on her hands. She must fight the personal barbs that her male counter parts were exempt from.

Director Sarah Goodes has deftly and meticulously created a compelling and engaging work.

Focusing on the seminal speech, we see the journey to get there, an exploration of sexism in politics, the impact it has and the struggles it creates.

Goodes has garnered an exceptional team that has a produced a superb work of art.

The production combines the talents of Designer Renee Mulder, Composer Steve Francis, Video Designer Susie Henderson and Lighting Designer Alexander Berlage.

The elegant set is cleverly designed to create the various scenes and scenarios.

The mirrored walls that support the video projections, delightfully and magically give depth to the imagery. Here the projections are not a replacement for practical sets but beautifully work as living art. They create a divine vision that supports the essence of the words.

Justine Clarke's performance is phenomenal. As Julia, as storyteller, her portrayal of other political figures and as someone striving to be the best.

This work stems from the struggle in a sexist world. A struggle that should be unnecessary. The beauty of Clarke's performance is that she embodies the essence of JULIA, a person.

Yes, a woman, but deep down a soul that takes on the human journey with a passion. The best defence to sexism is to reveal our truth as human beings.

"Around the world, we are seeing the most profound rollbacks to women's rights legislation in two generations. At the same time, there have been encouraging strides forward in the representation of women in positions of power, both at home and abroad. In this climate, JULIA is a rousing and energising reminder of where we've come from and an empowering imagining of the challenges we've yet to face."

Murray-Smith, Goodes and Clarke have created an important piece that is a milestone in Australian Theatre.

Do not miss this innovative work.

JULIA is the proud recipient of the Blake Beckett Trust Female Playwrights' and Female Directors' Award.

Approx. duration 90 mins (no interval).

April 6 - May 20, 2023

https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/julia?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=23ONJuliaRSVPShowOnlyConfirmation&utm_content=version_A&tessu=749673&promo=




April 6, 2023

